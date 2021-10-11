CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

NFL DFS, Buccaneers vs. Eagles: DraftKings, FanDuel daily Fantasy football picks for Thursday Night Football

CBS Sports
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor the third time in five weeks, Tom Brady will face a team he's previously played in a Super Bowl, as Thursday Night Football will see the Tampa Bay Buccaneers face the Philadelphia Eagles. Brady tossed four touchdowns in his earlier appearance in a Thursday night game this season. The future Hall of Famer has already thrown five TDs twice this season and will be among the most coveted NFL DFS picks. Should he anchor your NFL DFS stacks against the Eagles?

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

Related
NESN

Mac Jones Reveals What Tom Brady Told Him After Patriots’ Loss To Bucs

FOXBORO, Mass. — After nearly leading the New England Patriots to an unlikely victory Sunday night, Mac Jones met his predecessor, Tom Brady, at midfield. Their interaction was brief, a quick exchange of congratulations and well-wishes. Jones said Brady left him with a simple message. “He just told me to...
NFL
Bleacher Report

Report: Injured Rob Gronkowski Has Punctured Lung, 1 Broken Rib and 4 Cracked Ribs

Tampa Bay Buccaneers star tight end Rob Gronkowski told Fox Sports' Jay Glazer he is recovering from "four cracked ribs, one broken rib and a punctured lung" suffered during last week's loss to the Los Angeles Rams after taking a big hit from linebacker Terrell Lewis. Remarkably, Gronk returned to...
NFL
The Spun

Buccaneers Make Official Decision On WR Antonio Brown

On Sunday afternoon, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will take on the Rams in Los Angeles for what’s shaping up to be one of the best games of the regular season. Unfortunately, they’ll be without Antonio Brown. The Buccaneers placed Brown on the COVID/reserve list earlier this week. To make matters...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Mcclure
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Rob Gronkowski
94 WIP Sports Radio

Latest on Lane Johnson’s absence from the Eagles

Eagles right tackle Lane Johnson was not back at the NovaCare Complex on Wednesday as the team prepared for their game this Sunday against the Carolina Panthers. “He is not here today, still dealing with a personal matter,” head coach Nick Sirianni said. “Really to go any more into that…I am still going to respect his privacy. But he is not here today.”
NFL
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Wednesday’s Antonio Brown News

On Wednesday morning, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers learned some tough news about wide receiver Antonio Brown. According to multiple reports, the Buccaneers placed the talented wide receiver on the Reserve/COVID-19 list. Buccaneers insider Rick Stroud was the first one to break the news. “He’ll need to remain asymptomatic and have...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Dfs#Sportsline#Eagles One
The Spun

Look: Gisele Reacts To Being Back In New England

We’re less than two hours away from kickoff in New England, where the Patriots will host the Buccaneers in a return game for Tom Brady. Brady, of course, left the Patriots for the Buccaneers in free agency in 2020. He spent two decades in New England, winning six Super Bowls under Bill Belichick. However, the two sides parted ways in 2020 – reportedly due to a couple of reasons – and things have gone pretty well for Brady since.
NFL
Audacy

'What an absolute coward call': Game-changing taunting enrages NFL community

With the game in the balance, momentum strongly on the side of the home team, a massive upset just around the corner, and a big play being made, it's every NFL fan's worst nightmare that such a picturesque scenario could be derailed by the referees. And when it's not a pass interference, or facemask, or unnecessary roughness — or any other flag that has a tangible effect on how the game is played — but a taunting penalty that is the impetus for such a momentum-crushing blow, that nightmare becomes even worse.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NewsBreak
Fantasy Football
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
DraftKings
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Jalen Hurts Has Blunt Admission After Eagles’ Loss

Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts struggled at times last night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, as the offense only put up seven points in the first half. The second half produced much better results, but it wasn’t enough for the Eagles to win the game. Hurts wasn’t very accurate against...
NFL
NJ.com

Eagles trade Zach Ertz to Arizona Cardinals | What move means for offense

PHILADELPHIA — One of the most beloved Eagles players in recent memory won’t be ending his career in midnight green. The Eagles traded three-time Pro Bowl tight end Zach Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals on Friday for cornerback Tay Gowan and a 2022 fifth-round pick, the team announced. The rest of Ertz’s $8.5 million salary will come off the Eagles’ books and open up $4.22 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap.
NFL
EagleMaven

Was Thursday Night Zach Ertz's Final Game in an Eagles Uniform?

PHILADELPHIA – Zach Ertz came off the field following Thursday night’s 28-22 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers close to tears. He and teammate Javon Hargrave walked down the tunnel leading from the field to the locker room unable to control his emotions. Before entering the locker room, he held his hand to the head of Eagles security Dom DiSandro.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Rumored Bills target Zach Ertz is traded by Eagles

The Buffalo Bills seemed unlikely to trade for tight end Zach Ertz, especially so considering the way Dawson Knox has played through five games this season. Now he 100 percent is not coming to Buffalo. On Friday, the Philadelphia Eagles traded Ertz to the Arizona Cardinals. In exchange for Ertz,...
NFL
The Spun

NFL Fans Are Still Furious With New Taunting Rule After Eagles-Bucs

The Philadelphia Eagles were making a furious comeback against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Thursday night, but all their momentum came crashing down because of a ridiculous taunting call from the officiating crew. After the Eagles cut the Buccaneers’ lead to six points, Eagles defensive end Genard Avery tackled Buccaneers...
NFL

Comments / 0

Community Policy