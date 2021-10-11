CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
It’s Never Too Late to Get Active to Live Longer, Heart Study Finds

By Louisa Richards
 4 days ago
It's never too late to start exercising to reduce your risk of death from heart disease and other causes, according to a new study that shows that taking up activity – even in your 60s – reduces your risk of dying prematurely by 45 percent. Among more than 30,000 patients with heart disease, those who became active later in life decreased their risk of dying by all causes. Becoming active later in life is nearly as beneficial to longevity as remaining active throughout your life, the study found. The lesson being: it's never too late to get moving.

