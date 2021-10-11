Timothée Chalamet breaks the internet with ‘Wonka’ sneak peek

Timothee Chalamet walking on the red carpet at the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. Anthony Behar

Deadline exclusively reported in May that Chalamet was confirmed to portray the Roald Dahl character that Gene Wilder first made famous on-screen in 1971:

"Based on characters created by Roald Dahl, the story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory. Sources also tell Deadline that Wonka will mark the first time Chalamet gets to show off his singing and dancing skills with several musical numbers set to appear in the film. He’s been the top choice for some time but scheduling was a hurdle that had to be overcome as training for those numbers is included in the prep for this film."

Following Willy Wonka in 1971, Johnny Depp took over the iconic role for Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005.

Directed by King, with a screenplay co-written by King and Simon Farnaby, Wonka's official description to this point is, "The story will focus specifically on a young Willy Wonka and how he met the Oompa-Loompas on one of his earliest adventures" (h/t IMDb).

In late September, the cast was bolstered by the additions of Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter and Rowan Atkinson. Chalamet's supporting cast also includes Farnaby, Keegan-Michael Key and Natasha Rothwell.