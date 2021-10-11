CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Timothée Chalamet breaks the internet with ‘Wonka’ sneak peek

By Megan Armstrong
Yardbarker
3 days ago
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rxrr1_0cNtjBxZ00
Timothee Chalamet walking on the red carpet at the 2021 Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala. Anthony Behar

Deadline exclusively reported in May that Chalamet was confirmed to portray the Roald Dahl character that Gene Wilder first made famous on-screen in 1971:

"Based on characters created by Roald Dahl, the story will focus on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures prior to opening the world’s most famous chocolate factory. Sources also tell Deadline that Wonka will mark the first time Chalamet gets to show off his singing and dancing skills with several musical numbers set to appear in the film. He’s been the top choice for some time but scheduling was a hurdle that had to be overcome as training for those numbers is included in the prep for this film."

Following Willy Wonka in 1971, Johnny Depp took over the iconic role for Tim Burton's Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in 2005.

Directed by King, with a screenplay co-written by King and Simon Farnaby, Wonka's official description to this point is, "The story will focus specifically on a young Willy Wonka and how he met the Oompa-Loompas on one of his earliest adventures" (h/t IMDb).

In late September, the cast was bolstered by the additions of Sally Hawkins, Olivia Colman, Jim Carter and Rowan Atkinson. Chalamet's supporting cast also includes Farnaby, Keegan-Michael Key and Natasha Rothwell.

imdb.com

Timothée Chalamet Reveals Willy Wonka Transformation in First Look at Upcoming Film

We have some news that's positively scrumdiddlyumptious! On Sunday, Oct. 10, past Oscar nominee Timothée Chalamet posted on his Instagram page the first photos of himself as Willy Wonka in the upcoming 2023 Warner Bros. Pictures movie Wonka, the anticipated third film inspired by late author Roald Dahl's beloved children's book, Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. "The suspense is terrible. I hope it will last ..." wrote Chalamet, 25, quoting one of late actor Gene Wilder's Wonka character's famous lines from the 1971 musical flick and cult classic Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Chalemet added, "Wonka," and included a...
MOVIES
Deadline

Timothée Chalamet Posts First Look At His ‘Wonka’ Character On Social Media

You no longer have to rely on pure imagination. Timothée Chalamet has posted a first look at his Willy Wonka interpretation for the forthcoming film on the future chocolate factory proprietor. Chalamet has 13.6 million followers on Instagram. The new film, titled Wonka, is focused on a young Willy Wonka and his adventures before he created the chocolate factory. Chalamet is expected to showcase his singing and dancing skills for the first time in the prequel. Paul King will direct from the screenplay he wrote with Simon Farnaby (with prior writers including Simon Rich, Simon Stephenson, Jeff Nathanson and Steven Levenson). David...
MOVIES
Esquire

Timothée Chalamet as Willy Wonka Is, Apparently, Social Media's Golden Ticket

As the great Willy Wonka—well, William Shakespeare first, but later, Wonka—once quipped, “So shines a good deed in a weary world.”. This week, that good deed has been provided than none other than the also-great Timothée Chalamet, who shared with us a first look of himself in costume as Willy Wonka. (If you haven't heard, the Dune and Call Me By Your Name actor is set to star as the candyman in Wonka, an upcoming prequel to Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.) In the film, Chalamet will explore how the character, previously played by Gene Wilder and Johnny Depp in earlier films, came to run the titular chocolate factory and met the rowdy Oompa Loompas. Even more, it'll be a musical, so all of the Timmy stans can enjoy a good ol' song and dance from our dear friend. Sounds like a good deal, right?
MOVIES
imdb.com

Timothée Chalamet Shares First Look at ‘Wonka’ from Set of Warner Bros. Prequel

Timothée Chalamet has shared a first-look image from the set of “Wonka,” the upcoming Warner Bros. prequel to “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” in which the Oscar-nominated actor stars as the beloved (if eccentric) chocolatier. Directed by “Paddington” and “Paddington 2” filmmaker Paul King, “Wonka” serves as an origin story for Willy Wonka. Check out the set image, which Chalamet shared on Twitter on Sunday, below.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Realchalamet
Variety

Oscar Isaac on ‘The Card Counter,’ Befriending Timothée Chalamet and Not Confining Latino Actors to ‘Very Specific Stories’

Oscar Isaac is one of the hottest actors working in Hollywood, showcased by his distinct and invigorating performances in films such as “The Card Counter” from Paul Schrader, “Dune” from Denis Villeneuve and “Scenes from a Marriage,” the limited series that just completed its run on HBO. Knowing firsthand about the hustle of making it in Hollywood, both as a Latino and wanting to “be seen” by his peers, he’s mindful of choosing projects and keeping his family first and foremost. On this edition of the Variety’s Awards Circuit Podcast, Isaac sits down to discuss various topics, including his chemistry with...
MOVIES
Deadline

Universal Pushes Dates For DreamWorks Toon ‘The Bad Guys’ & George Clooney-Julia Roberts Pic ‘Ticket To Paradise’

Universal has set new release dates for its anticipated films The Bad Guys and Ticket to Paradise. The former action comedy from DreamWorks Animation will open wide one week later than expected, on April 22, 2022, opposite Lionsgate’s Nicolas Cage comedy, The Unbearable Weight of Massive Talent. The latter feature reuniting Oscar winners George Clooney and Julia Roberts moves back three weeks, opening wide on October 21, 2022, against an untitled feature from Paramount. The Bad Guys centers on a crew of animal outlaws, comprised of pickpocket Mr. Wolf (Sam Rockwell), safecracker Mr. Snake (Marc Maron), master-of-disguise Mr. Shark (Craig Robinson), short-fused “muscle” Mr. Piranha...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Biggest Summer Movie Release Ever

Except when movie theaters are closed by the COVID-19 pandemic, the summer movie release period is critical to the $11 billion the industry brings in from ticket sales every year. Some of the biggest releases are done over the three long holiday periods of the season: Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day. […]
MOVIES
IndieWire

Tim Burton: Movie Box Sets, Board Games, and More Fun Merch for Halloween

All products and services featured by IndieWire are independently selected by IndieWire editors. However, IndieWire may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. It seems like Halloween was made for Tim Burton. His distinctive style of stop-motion animation and gothic fantasy films brought us creepy classics such as “Edward Scissorhands,” “Beetlejuice,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas,” “Sleepy Hollow,” “Caroline,” and “Corpse Bride.” After nearly four decades as a filmmaker, Burton will make his TV directorial debut with the Netflix series “Wednesday,” due out next year. In the meantime, celebrating...
SHOPPING
Variety

Barry Sonnenfeld on the 30th Anniversary of ‘The Addams Family’ and Turning Down ‘Forrest Gump’

“The Addams Family,” the big-screen adaptation of Charles Addams’ comic stories of an aristocratic family with a taste for the macabre, became a box office sensation when it opened in theaters in 1991. The film, which had built-in interest thanks to the popularity of the 1960s television show that was also spawned by Addams’ cartoons, defied the odds to become one of the year’s biggest commercial hits. A lot of things could have gone wrong or proved fatal before it got to that point. Orion, the studio that had greenlighted the picture and entrusted first-time filmmaker Barry Sonnenfeld to strike the...
MOVIES
TVGuide.com

The Stars We Lost in 2021

Following a year filled with loss, 2021 has been marked by the deaths of multiple iconic actors, artists, sports legends, and other television personalities. These are the stars we've lost this year. 2 of 77 Getty Images. Melvin Van Peebles. Filmmaker Melvin Van Peebles has died at age 89. The...
CELEBRITIES
People

R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says

Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
MUSIC
SheKnows

Robin Williams’ Daughter Zelda Asks Fans to Please Stop Sending Her Videos of Impersonator Jamie Costa

One actor hoping to showcase his talents as a Robin Williams impersonator has caused quite the stir among fans of the late comic on the internet — but his resurgence has inadvertently stirred up some feelings of grief in the actor’s family too. When fans began sending actor Jamie Costa’s recent test reel as the late Robin Williams to Williams’ daughter, Zelda Williams, it triggered a lot of emotions — and Zelda is asking those fans to please stop.
CELEBRITIES
