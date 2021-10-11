CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hanford, CA

Deputies find meth, needles and ammunition in felon’s vehicle, investigators say

By Justin Walker
yourcentralvalley.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHANFORD, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — While conducting a traffic stop in Hanford Friday, deputies say they found meth, needles, and ammunition in a convicted felon’s vehicle. Deputies arrested Jerry Rice, 49, after he was spotted driving a gray pickup truck in the area of 12th Avenue and Highway 198 in Hanford. When a deputy recognized Rice, they found that he had active warrants in Kings County for “being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition, being under the influence of a controlled substance and driving on a suspended driver’s license.”

www.yourcentralvalley.com

Comments / 4

 

