Mire faced new charges tonight after the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office added charges of illegal possession of firearms, resisting an officer and obstruction of justice. Stephanie Schexnayder, a relative of both victim Joseph Schexnayder and suspect Matthew Mire spoke out about the situation. She said the family is hurting and they couldn't believe he would turn out like this.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO