N64 games on Switch Online will include a nice bonus for Brits

Nintendo 64 games will arrive on the Switch Online platform later this month with a nice bonus for Switch owners seeking the best visual experience.

In an update on Monday, Nintendo revealed all of the games in the Switch Online + Expansion Pack can be played at a 60Hz refresh rate.

The refresh rate mimics the original North American versions of games like Super Mario 64. There had been speculation that the European versions would have to run at 50Hz.

Nintendo has confirmed the smoother experience will be available on the all English language versions, while there will be the option to play the PAL version with language options, should they opt for the OG.

In a statement on Monday, Nintendo said: “All Nintendo 64 games included with Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack can be played in 60Hz English language versions. Select games will also have the option to play the original European PAL version with language options.”

The expansion pack, which will command an additional fee on top of the current Switch Online subscription fee, includes 9 classic N64 games at launch. They are: Dr. Mario 64, Mario Kart 64, Mario Tennis, Sin and Punishment, Star Fox 64, Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, WinBack and Yoshi’s Story.

As Nintendo has done with the NES and SNES games also available on the platform, Nintendo plans to add to the line-up over time. The likes of Mario Golf and F-Zero X are sure to be among them.

As part of the expansion pack, Nintendo is also welcoming SEGA Genesis/Mega Drive games into the fold, which is another great bonus for fans of the 16-bit era. Here are the launch games: Castlevania: Bloodlines, Contra: Hard Corps, Dr. Robotnik’s Mean Bean Machine, Ecco the Dolphin, Golden Axe, Gunstar Heroes, M.U.S.H.A., Phantasy Star IV, Ristar, Shining Force, Shinobi III: Return of the Ninja Master, Sonic the Hedgehog 2, Streets of Rage 2 and Strider.

Nintendo is also launching Nintendo N64 and Mega Drive controllers to commemorate the occasion, which are sure to be popular. The company is yet to confirm the release date for the new games and controllers, or the price for the expansion.