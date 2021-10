WWE referee Shawn Bennett celebrated “National Coming Out Day” on Monday by announcing that he is gay. Bennett, who has been with WWE since April 2013, made posts on Twitter and Instagram to announce that he is gay. He wrote about how he hid his sexuality for years, and was even in a longterm relationship with a woman. Bennett previously came out to friends and family in his late 20s, and that’s when he stopped hiding it, but now he is going public with coming out.

WWE ・ 3 DAYS AGO