NBA

Hawks' Trae Young: Returns to practice Monday

 4 days ago

Young (quadriceps) was able to participate in practice Monday, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Young left the Hawks' preseason opener with the injury and has been sidelined since. As expected, Atlanta has been extremely cautious with its star point guard, but he appears ready to make his return. The Hawks don't play until Thursday, so that gives Young three days of practice to get his legs under him.

Yardbarker

Injuries Hamper Atlanta Hawks Practice

Fans saw improved performance and increased effort in the Hawks second preseason game. Unfortunately, the short-handed roster dropped the game to a young Cavaliers team. At today's practice, we learned that injuries remain a persistent issue with the roster. The tweet below lists all of the players who did not...
NBA
ClutchPoints

Allen Iverson drops truth bomb on ‘flaws’ in Trae Young’s game for the Hawks

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young has definitely established himself as one of best young stars in the NBA today, and it looks like he got a big fan in NBA legend Allen Iverson. In a recent talk with Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Iverson appeared to share his admiration for Young and his game. In fact, according to AI, he doesn’t see any flaws in the game of Young despite the Hawks star entering just his fourth year in the league.
NBA
Trae Young
CBS Sports

Hawks' Gorgui Dieng: Starting Monday

Dieng is starting Monday's preseason game against the Heat, Brad Rowland of PeachtreeHoops.com reports. Clint Capela (Achilles) is out for Monday's exhibition, so Dieng will start at center for Atlanta. The 31-year-old inked a one-year deal with the Hawks in August after averaging 6.8 points, 3.7 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 14.5 minutes last season.
NBA
Yardbarker

Important Injury Updates on Clint Capela and Trae Young

With one preseason game remaining on the Hawks schedule, fans are getting restless about the status of Clint Capela. Last year, the big man led the NBA in rebounds per game. His post play was vital to the team's success against the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the Eastern Conference Playoffs.
NBA
chatsports.com

Hawks training camp notes: Hunter practices in full, TLC arrives and more

The Atlanta Hawks kicked off training camp earlier this week, and have begun ramping up in preparation for Monday’s preseason opener in Miami vs. the Heat. There have been a few developments on the injury maintenance/rehab front early in Hawks camp, as there are a few guys to keep an eye on for the time being.
NBA
#Hawks#Atlanta
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Hawks season preview: Could Trae Young lead them to win the East?

The Atlanta Hawks have the main ingredient required for breakout success in the NBA and that’s a bona fide star on the rise: Trae Young. Aside from Young, the Hawks are loaded with talent and now have the added confidence of defeating the New York Knicks and Philadelphia 76ers in the postseason. However, do they have what it takes to get over the hump and actually make it to the NBA Finals?
NBA
CBS Sports

Four things to watch in the 2021-22 season as Trae Young's Hawks look to build on their conference finals run

So… the Atlanta Hawks nearly made the NBA Finals three months ago. There's really no other way we can start this than saying that, no writerly flourish on one of the most surprising things to happen in one of the most surprising seasons in NBA history. They were right there! Tied 2-2 against a Milwaukee team missing Giannis Antetokounmpo! If Brook Lopez hadn't turned into Hakeem Olajuwon in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, we might be talking about the defending NBA champion Atlanta Hawks. The Vegas odds of that happening before the season were 100-to-1.
NBA
theScore

Young exits Hawks' preseason opener with quad contusion

Atlanta Hawks star Trae Young was pulled midway through the third quarter of Monday's 125-99 preseason loss to the Miami Heat due to a right quad contusion. Young appeared to sustain the injury after getting tangled up with Heat point guard Gabe Vincent. He managed to leave the court without assistance.
NBA
NBA
Basketball
Sports
peachtreehoops.com

2021-22 Atlanta Hawks Player Preview: Trae Young

Trae Young is always the master of ceremonies when the Hawks step on the big stage. And in the biggest moments of the last postseason, he put on virtuoso performances. Young orchestrated the upstart Hawks to not one, but two playoff series upsets, as well as to within two games of the NBA Finals.
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Clint Capela: Shows progress Monday

Capela was able to participate in live work Monday for the first time since receiving a PRP injection in his Achilles, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Coach Nate McMillan said Friday that he was "skeptical" that Capela would be ready for the Hawks' preseason finale Thursday because...
NBA
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Solomon Hill is becoming a leader on the young team

The Atlanta Hawks changed their culture overnight during the offseason of 2020. They went from having a young group with only a few veterans to being a young group with a larger number of veterans who know how to win. None of them have any championship experience but players like...
NBA
CBS Sports

Hawks' Kevin Huerter: Sits out Friday's practice

Huerter (ankle) didn't practice Friday, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports. Huerter made his preseason debut Wednesday and scored 15 points in 26 minutes. The 2018 first-round pick's absence from practice is likely precautionary, but it'll be worth monitoring his status throughout the preseason. He will likely be a game-time decision for Saturday's contest against the Grizzlies.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Clint Capela obliterates Trae Young-Luka Doncic comparison, shades Allen Iverson

One of the most underrated debates in life aside from Is It OK To Post Avocado Toast On Instagram Every Day? is this: Who’s Better Between Trae Young and Luka Doncic?. The two talented guards will forever be linked as they were traded for each other during the 2018 NBA Draft. After their rookie year, it was clear that the Dallas Mavericks got the better end of the deal with Doncic. But after last season, with Young carrying the Atlanta Hawks to the Eastern Conference Finals, the answer isn’t so clear-cut anymore.
NBA
DallasBasketball

Luka Doncic & Trae Young: SI Cover Guys

DALLAS - It's safe to say, Dallas Mavericks superstar Luka Doncic has taken the NBA by storm since being selected third overall in the 2018 NBA Draft. After two explosive playoff series against a top contender and consecutive All-NBA First Team nods with many amazing stat-lines along the way, it's difficult to rival what Doncic has achieved at such a young age.
NBA
Yardbarker

Nate McMillan gives injury update on Trae Young

In the Hawks’ first preseason game, superstar point guard Trae Young exited with a leg injury after taking a knee to the thigh. Hawks fans everywhere held their breath in unison as we awaited any updates on his status. Tuesday, head coach Nate McMillan eased all of our worries. Young...
NBA

