Hawks' Trae Young: Returns to practice Monday
Young (quadriceps) was able to participate in practice Monday, Sarah K. Spencer of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Young left the Hawks' preseason opener with the injury and has been sidelined since. As expected, Atlanta has been extremely cautious with its star point guard, but he appears ready to make his return. The Hawks don't play until Thursday, so that gives Young three days of practice to get his legs under him.www.cbssports.com
