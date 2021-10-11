Hawks' Trae Young: Returns to practice Monday

So… the Atlanta Hawks nearly made the NBA Finals three months ago. There's really no other way we can start this than saying that, no writerly flourish on one of the most surprising things to happen in one of the most surprising seasons in NBA history. They were right there! Tied 2-2 against a Milwaukee team missing Giannis Antetokounmpo! If Brook Lopez hadn't turned into Hakeem Olajuwon in Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals, we might be talking about the defending NBA champion Atlanta Hawks. The Vegas odds of that happening before the season were 100-to-1.

