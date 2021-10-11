Knicks' Mitchell Robinson: Still limited at practice

Robinson (foot) went through parts of Monday's practice, Fred Katz of The Athletic reports. Coach Tom Thibodeau said Robinson was able to go through some but not all of the contact portion of Monday's session, and the big man remains without a firm timetable to return to game action. Thibodeau noted that once Robinson is cleared for full contact, he'll have to work on his conditioning. With the regular season set to begin in nine days, it's fairly likely at this point that Robinson could miss a handful of games to begin the year. If that's the case, Nerlens Noel and Taj Gibson would absorb most of the minutes at center.