Police investigating pair of crashes that left two people dead over the weekend in North East

By WMAR STAFF
 11 days ago
Maryland State Police are investigating a pair of crashes that left two people dead over the weekend in Cecil County.

The first happened Saturday before 10 p.m. on MD 272 near Lums Road in North East.

Police say 39-year-old Nicole Robinson, of Elkton, was in the roadway when she was struck and killed by a passing Chevrolet.

The driver remained on scene, however an investigation into the cause is ongoing.

About four hours later, in the same area two cars collided head-on.

David Hubley, 60, of Magnolia, Delaware, was headed south when his Jeep crashed into a Ford F-250 traveling in the adjacent northbound lane.

Hubley later died. Passengers from both vehicles were taken to an area hospital.

Impaired driving has not been ruled out as a factor in the crash, according to police.

Each crash resulted in three hours of road closures.

