BPD giving out free child ID cards to the public

Monday the Bakersfield Police Department is giving out free child ID cards to the public. The giveaway is from noon to 3 p.m. at BPD's headquarters on Truxtun Avenue.

The cards include a picture, a thumbprint, and any other identifying information.

The card is for parents to keep in their wallet in case something were to happen to their child,

Parents must schedule an appointment before showing up. You can call (661) 326-3053 to make that appointment.