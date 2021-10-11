The 10 Cutting Edge Australian Fintech Startups That Will Hit the Stage at Demo Day This Month
In the spring we unveiled a cohort of promising Australian fintech market-ready startups that are scaling their businesses in the US with the help of the Australian Trade and Investment Commission (Austrade), the governmental trade promotion and investment attraction agency. “The first cohort of the Austrade Fintech Activation in-Market Program, which ran for two weeks in June, was a huge success,” remarked Steve Rank, Trade and Investment Commissioner New York. “The 10 Australian participants not only gained a tremendous amount of knowledge and built US-market specific skills, but also developed a strong business network in the US that will be critical to their US market success.”www.alleywatch.com
Comments / 0