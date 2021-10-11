CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WDRQ (New Country 93.1)/Detroit Morning Co-host Roxanne Steele Departs

Cover picture for the articleCUMULUS Country WDRQ (NEW COUNTRY 93.1)/DETROIT morning co-host ROXANNE STEELE has departed the station after less than five months on the job. STEELE was promoted from part time at the station, where she had worked since 2018, to co-host of the BROADWAY In The Morning" show with BILL “BROADWAY” BERTSCHINGER in MAY (NET NEWS 5/28). Prior to WDRQ, she was midday host at AUDACY Country WYCD/DETROIT. She was also on-air for 12 years with CBS RADIO CHICAGO, first as afternoon host on WBBM-F (B96) and later, as afternoon host on sister station WCFS (FRESH 105.9).

Morning co-host Roxanne Steele exits Cumulus Media's Country WDRQ-FM (New Country 93.1)/Detroit after less than five months in the post for reportedly not getting the COVID vaccine as mandated by the company. She became co-host of the "Broadway in the Morning" show with Bill "Broadway" Bertschinger last May after working parttime for the station since 2018.
