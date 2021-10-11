3 suspects shoot 1 man; carjack another in East Los Angeles

A man was hospitalized with stable vital signs Monday morning after he was shot by three men who then stole a car from another man at gunpoint in East Los Angeles.

The shooting occurred about 9:20 p.m. Sunday at City Terrace Drive and Miller Avenue, according to Sgt. Reginald Hoffman of the East Los Angeles Sheriff’s Station.

The first victim was walking on the sidewalk when he was confronted by three men who shot him and ran west on City Terrace Drive, Hoffman said.

The suspects then stole an older black Honda Civic at gunpoint and left the driver unhurt, he said.

The stolen car remained outstanding, Hoffman said.