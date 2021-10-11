CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Filling and icing the perfect donut

By Makayla Nicholis
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat is a donut without a glaze, icing or filling? From jelly to frosting, the application and finish of a donut rely on several variables that affect the quality and consistency of the final product. Temperature and humidity play a role in how consistently icings can be applied. Even application relies on temperature, along with viscosities and the durability of the donut itself during filling. And when a production line is intended for various types of donuts, changeover can be tricky and a cause for downtime if not thought through carefully.

