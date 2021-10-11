Filling and icing the perfect donut

Formerly the manager of The Donut Haus Bakery in Springboro, 19 year old Luke Lawrence is now opening his own shop in Moraine. With the blessing of Donut Haus owner Ryan Trip, who has mentored Luke, while he worked there, he has earned the right to all of the Recipes of the Donut Haus and Bear Creek Donuts. When it came to naming the business, he says his dad helped him come up with the name, Hole N One, which plays off life long love of golf. You’ll notice decor elements paying homage to golf in the builing. While he says he never really expected to open his own business, it just kind of feel into place, with Ryan helping him through some of the steps needed to open the bakery.

2 DAYS AGO