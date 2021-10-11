CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apple Releases watchOS 8.0.1 With Bug Fixes for Apple Watch Series 3

Cover picture for the articleToday, Apple has seen fit to release watchOS 8.0.1 for all compatible Apple Watch models. The new update features several bug fixes and performance enhancements which will provide more stability to the overall user experience. watchOS 8.0.1 is the first update to hit all Apple Watch models and also features bug fixes for Series 3. To be exact, the new update arrives three weeks after the launch of watchOS 8.

