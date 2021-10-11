CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fridley, MN

None Hurt After Fire Destroys Trailer In Fridley

By WCCO-TV Staff
CBS Minnesota
CBS Minnesota
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DChNy_0cNtdUPi00

FRIDLEY, Minn. (WCCO) — No one was hurt after a fire Monday morning forced a Fridley family from their home.

According to fire officials, the blaze started overnight in the family’s trailer on Onondaga Street, just off Central Avenue. While everyone inside made it out safely, the trailer was destroyed. A neighboring trailer also sustained damage from the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

CBS Minnesota

Cameron Bendson Charged In Minneapolis Hit-And-Run That Killed Woman On Mobility Scooter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Minneapolis man is charged in the hit-and-run crash that killed a woman on a mobility scooter earlier this week on the city’s north side. Cameron Bendson, 21, is charged with one count of criminal vehicular homicide, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office announced Thursday. According to prosecutors, Benson ran a red light Monday and fatally struck the woman while she was in the crosswalk. The name of the woman has yet to be released. According to a criminal complaint, the hit-and-run happened just before 2:30 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich avenues. Witnesses reported...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Simon Merino, 42, Dies After Forklift Incident At Work

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Richfield man has died after being hurt during a forklift incident at work. The Hennepin County Medical Examiner says it happened Tuesday at Pioneer Paper Stock in Minneapolis. Forty-two-year-old Simon Merino suffered blunt force head and chest injuries. The company is not commenting on the incident, nor is OSHA, who is investigating the incident along with the Minneapolis Police Department.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

At Least 6 Hurt In 3 Separate Minneapolis Shootings, All Within 45 Minutes

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Within 45 minutes Thursday night in Minneapolis, at least six people were shot in three separate incidents, according to police. The first shooting happened at about 9:06 p.m. on the 1800 block of Lowry Avenue North in the Folwell neighborhood. Officers found a wounded man on the ground, who was taken to an area hospital. His condition hasn’t been released. (credit: CBS) The second shooting was reported at about 9:25 p.m. on the 2000 block of 3rd Avenue South in the Whittier neighborhood. All police have said about this case is one person was hurt. And the third shooting occurred at...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Man Hit In September Shooting Dies, Identified As Joshua Fields

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A man critically injured in a south Minneapolis shooting in September died on Wednesday. Minneapolis police say officers received reports of a shooting around 4:20 p.m. on Sept. 25 near 18th Street East and Stevens Avenue North. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man – later identified as Joshua Fields – sitting in a car suffering from a gunshot wound. According to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner, Fields, 47, died of a gunshot wound to the neck. Minneapolis police are investigating the incident.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

St. Paul Mass Shooting: Bar Staff Donates $700 To GoFundMe Of Woman Killed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Staff members at the St. Paul bar where a mass shooting took place over the weekend donated to the GoFundMe page of the woman who was killed in the shootout. The employees of the Seventh Street Truck Park donated $700 to the fundraiser for Marquisha Wiley’s funeral expenses. In a message, the workers wrote that they were “deeply saddened” by the Sunday morning shooting, which left 14 other people injured. “The employees of Truck Park are deeply saddened by this tragic experience, and want to offer our deepest condolences to the family and friends of Marquisha Wiley,...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

3 Arrested After Stolen Car Chase Ends In Minnetonka

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A stolen vehicle pursuit in the west metro early Thursday morning ended with three people arrested. The South Lake Minnetonka Police Department says that officers responded around 3:30 a.m. to a suspicious activity call in the Boulder Bridge neighborhood of Shorewood. When an officer tried to stop a suspicious vehicle, it prompted a chase, with the vehicle leading officers from multiple agencies onto eastbound Highway 7. The chase ended after police put stop sticks on the highway to pop the vehicle’s tires. The vehicle crashed near the Williston Road intersection in Minnetonka, where it collided with a...
MINNETONKA, MN
CBS Minnesota

Stephanie Clark Convicted Of Murdering Boyfriend In Maple Grove Apartment Shooting

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities woman was convicted Thursday of murdering her boyfriend, whom she shot several times in 2020 after he allegedly hit her during a fight. After four hours of deliberations, a jury convicted Stephanie Clark, 31, of intentional second-degree murder, the Hennepin County Attorney’s office said. According to a criminal complaint, Clark shot her boyfriend, whom relatives identified as Don Juan, on March 5, 2020, in their Maple Grove apartment. Investigators believe the shooting happened in front of Clark’s 5-year-old son. A half-eaten sandwich on a children’s plate was found on the kitchen table when first-responders got...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

4 School Kids Taken To Hospital After Clay County Bus Crash

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO/AP) — At least four children have been taken to the hospital following a school bus crash involving a pickup truck Thursday morning. Sheriff Mark Empting said the crash happened at about 7:30 a.m. in rural Clay County. Empting said the preliminary investigation shows the driver of the pickup truck may have failed to yield, but the investigation is ongoing. The school bus was equipped with a camera, which will be used in the investigation. According to Valley News Live, the bus was believed to be with the Ada-Borup Public School District. Empting said the students were of “all ages” and...
CLAY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Good Samaritan Delivery Driver Helps Stabbing Victim, Then Gets Hit By His Own Car By Thief

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A delivery driver’s attempt to save a life turned him into a crime victim. Brandon Augst has cuts and scabs on his legs, along with some gnarly road rash across his back. “It hurts a lot,” said the 21-year-old from North Branch. They’re painful scars for a selfless young man still more worried about the person he was trying to help. Augst is a DoorDash driver who prefers to do his work in the Twin Cities. He was making a delivery Tuesday at about 11 p.m. near University Avenue and Victoria Street in St. Paul. Seconds before he arrived, police said...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

Shawn Codinak Charged With Firing At Officers In Oakdale Standoff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 32-year-old man is accused of firing a gun at officers during a daytime standoff earlier this week in Oakdale. Shawn Codinak is charged with three counts of first-degree assault/using a deadly weapon against an officer, court documents filed in Washington County show. Officers fired back at Codinak, but didn’t hit him. Codinak is currently in custody. After being arrested Monday, he was booked into a hospital on a medical hold. According to a criminal complaint, officers responded to Codinak’s Oakdale apartment after he allegedly fired a gun. The shooting happened near a high school, which went...
OAKDALE, MN
CBS Minnesota

Ellen Follestad, Driver Who Crashed Into Hutchinson High School Bus, Dies

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 21-year-old driver who crashed into a school bus carrying a cross country team Tuesday night has died, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. Ellen Follestad, of Glencoe, was hospitalized following the crash on Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Norwood Young America. Wednesday morning, the state patrol announced her death. Ellen Follestad (credit: Jennifer Follestad) The bus was transporting members of the Hutchinson High School cross country team. Two student athletes suffered minor injuries, according to the school district. One of those students, 14-year-old Samuel Colvin, was taken to the emergency room, his mother said. He received a lot...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Caught On Camera: High School Bus T-Boned By Vehicle Southwest Of Metro, Injuring 2 Students

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says a crash involving a school bus resulted in injuries Tuesday night southwest of the Twin Cities. It happened on Highway 212 near County Road 31 in Norwood Young America. The bus was transporting members of the Hutchinson High School cross-country team, according to a senior on the team who sent WCCO cellphone video of the crash. WATCH: Student Captures Moment Vehicle Struck His School Bus The student says the bus was turning onto Hwy. 212 when it was T-boned. He says a fellow student suffered a gash to his forehead, and another student complained...
MINNESOTA STATE
CBS Minnesota

Boys, 12 And 14, Terrorized By Armed Men In Rochester Home Invasion

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Two young brothers, home alone in their Rochester apartment, were the victims of a terrifying home invasion Tuesday night. KIMT reports police are searching for three men, who were armed with two guns and a crowbar, who forced their way into the unit at The Village Green apartments on the 1800 block of 41st Street Northwest. The boys, ages 12 and 14, told police a man knocked on their door at about 10:30 p.m., claiming to be their dad’s friend. The men then pushed their way inside, demanding cash and searching the apartment for valuables. The boys were not hurt. Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call the Rochester Police Department at 507-328-6800.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
ROCHESTER, MN
CBS Minnesota

Bemidji Police Searching For 2 Missing Teenage Girls

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police in Bemidji are looking for two teenage girls who separately ran away from home in the past two days. Aaliyah Ann-Marie Winslow, 15, was last seen Tuesday evening, leaving the 600 block of Mississippi Avenue Northwest. Aaliyah Ann-Marie Winslow (credit: Bemidji Police) Winslow stands 5-feet-7-inches tall, weighs about 161 pounds, and has brown eyes and brown hair. She was last seen wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, ripped jeans and white shoes. Tiarra Marie Jones (credit: Bemidji Police) Tiarra Marie Jones, 16, was last seen Wednesday in the city at about 2 p.m. She stands 5-feet-4-inches tall, weighs about 130 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, gray sweat pants and white shoes. Police don’t believe either girls’ disappearance is “suspicious” in nature. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is urged to call Bemidji Police at 218-333-9111.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
BEMIDJI, MN
CBS Minnesota

Police Arrest Convicted Felon Roberto Williams In St. Cloud

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man with a history of convictions has been arrested in St. Cloud on outstanding warrants from Stearns County. Roberto Antwan Williams faces charges of being a felon in possession of a firearm, and first-degree robbery out of Benton County. Williams’ extensive criminal record includes charges following an apparently accidental shooting that left a 5-year-old boy dead in November 2020. That victim lived with Williams and several other family members. A witness told police the victim was found deceased and alone in the bedroom with a handgun. When Williams returned home with the child’s mother, he allegedly picked...
BENTON COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

Minneapolis Man Faces 2 Felony Charges For Pointing Pistol At Passing Cars

MINNESOTA (WCCO) – A Minneapolis man has been charged with two felony-level counts for threats of violence after pointing a gun at passing cars, according to a criminal complaint. On Aug. 3 the Oakdale Police Department says two separate callers reported a man tailgating their vehicle and pointing a firearm at them as they drove near the Mendota Heights bridge. One caller was able to report the driver’s license plate number. The callers both described the suspect as a Black man in his mid-twenties with an average build. Police were able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old Brandon Louis Smith of Minneapolis. Law...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Woman On Mobility Scooter Fatally Struck In Minneapolis Hit-And-Run; Suspect Arrested

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A suspect is in custody in connection to the hit-and-run death of a woman on her mobility scooter in north Minneapolis. Police say the collision happened Monday at about 2:26 p.m. at the intersection of West Broadway and Aldrich avenues. Officers were nearby treating someone suffering from a drug overdose when a white SUV struck the woman as she rode across Broadway Avenue. The driver then fled the scene. (credit: CBS) First responders brought the victim to North Memorial Health, where she died a short time later. Police found the SUV Tuesday morning on Highway 100 in Brooklyn Park, and a 21-year-old suspect was arrested just before noon in St. Anthony. He’s being held at the Hennepin County Jail. WCCO typically doesn’t identify suspects until they’ve been formally charged. Police say the overdose victim was brought to an area hospital. Their condition hasn’t been released.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

William Elliot, 69, Found Dead In Northern Minnesota Lake

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 69-year-old man was found dead Tuesday morning in a northern Minnesota lake. The Crow Wing County Sheriff’s Office said that William Elliot, of Deerwood, was pulled from Little Rabbit Lake in Ironton. His body was found in about 17 feet of water not far from the boat launch dock. The night before, deputies were called to the lake on a welfare check after someone reported an unoccupied boat drifting off the shoreline. A pair of socks and shoes were also found on the boat launch dock. While crews recovered the boat from the lake, they did not find anyone in the water. After sundown, the search was suspended until morning. The sheriff’s office says Elliot’s body was brought to the Twin Cities so that the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s office can determine his cause of death. The incident remains under investigation.   More On WCCO.com: Naked Female At Denver International Airport Walked Around Concourse A Asking Passengers ‘Where Are You From?’ Child Tax Credit: When Will Your October Payment Show Up? Owl That Left Minnesota Zoo During Training Session Dies Young Siblings Make $35K Monthly By Mining Cryptocurrency. Here’s How They Do It
RAMSEY COUNTY, MN
CBS Minnesota

First Responders Still Reeling From ‘Chaos’ Of St. Paul Mass Shooting: ‘This Is Not A Normal Event’

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — People across the Twin Cities are still processing what happened last weekend near downtown St. Paul. Fifteen people were shot inside the popular St. Paul bar Seventh Street Truck Park, located down the block from Xcel Energy Center. Marquisha Wiley, a beloved young woman, was killed in the crossfire of a gunfight. It’s hard for anyone to hear about, and hard for the people who had to see the scene firsthand. Emergency call volume is higher than ever in St. Paul these days, but the call that came in Sunday just after midnight was different, says St. Paul Fire...
SAINT PAUL, MN
