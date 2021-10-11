CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots set for iHeartRadio's Alter Ego concert

By Wade Sheridan
UPI News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ubNNE_0cNtdSeG00
Chris Martin (L) and Coldplay perform during a sound check before filming a free concert in June 2021. Coldplay will perform at iHeartRadio's Alter Ego concert alongside Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons, Willow Smith and Kings of Leon. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Coldplay, Twenty One Pilots, Imagine Dragons and more are set to perform at iHeartRadio's fifth annual Alter Ego concert on Jan. 15.

Willow Smith, Kings of Leon, All Time Low and more will also be taking the stage.

The event celebrates alternative rock and will take place at The Forum in Los Angeles in front of live fans.

Fans can also tune in through livexlive.com and over 75 alternative and rock iHeartRadio stations that will be broadcasting the event.

Woody of iHeartRadio's ALT 98.7 station and the nationally syndicated The Woody Show will be serving as the host.

Tickets go on sale for the general public on Oct. 22 at 3 p.m. EDT through Ticketmaster.

"I'm psyched! When the line-up is this good, with so much talent on the stage, it takes the pressure off the host. No one will notice and/or remember and/or care if I did a good job or not!" Woody said in a statement.

Coldplay recently collaborated with BTS on new single "My Universe," which received a galaxy-spanning music video.

