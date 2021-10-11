CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dorel Sports bought by Pon Holdings in $810 million deal

By Mark Sutton
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDorel Industries has offloaded its Dorel Sports division in an $810 million cash deal with Pon Holdings. Marking a coming together of two goliaths in the bike business, the joining of portfolios is yet to be detailed in full, but would more than likely merge the likes of Cannondale, GT, Caloi and Mongoose, among others, in with brands such as Gazelle, Cervélo, FOCUS, Santa Cruz, Kalkhoff and Urban Arrow. The sale is now expected to close during the first quarter of 2022.

