Lenexa, KS

Lenexa PD seeks information about missing man

By Casey Murray
KSHB 41 Action News
 3 days ago
UPDATE, Oct. 13 | Mr. Butterfield was found deceased on Oct. 12.

ORIGINAL STORY, Oct. 11 | A 48-year-old Lenexa man has been missing since Oct. 2, and the police are seeking information regarding his whereabouts.

Che Butterfield was last seen on the morning of Oct. 2 in the 4700 block of North Holmes in North Kansas City, Missouri.

His vehicle, a white 2018 Honda Accord, was found abandoned on Oct. 3 near the 6700 block of North Line Creek Parkway in Kansas City, Missouri.

Butterfield is about 6'2" and 195 pounds. He has brown hair that is usually kept very short and brown eyes. He also typically wears glasses.

Anyone with information about Butterfield is being asked to call 911 or the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8055.

