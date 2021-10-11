CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man's best friend could be a jaguar's next meal: A case study from the Mexican Caribbean

Cover picture for the articleNewswise — Mahahual is a small fishing village in the Mexican Caribbean that receives a large number of tourists every year. Over the past 15 years, its population has increased rapidly, and, as a result, people have started to settle in areas away from the main center of the village, sometimes encroaching on jaguar habitats. As most of those people keep guard dogs on their properties, jaguars have taken advantage of this situation by wandering near people’s houses at night, and sometimes those dogs end up as a night-time snack for the big cats.

