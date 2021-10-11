CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
He rented a 10-foot U-Haul truck and drove over 500 miles to get home after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights

By By Alisha Ebrahimji, Amanda Jackson, CNN
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuss Melchert and his wife flew from Kansas City, Missouri, to Dallas on Friday to watch his alma mater's football team play the next day at the Cotton Bowl. Melchert was set to return home at 12:35 p.m. Sunday from Dallas Love Field airport on a Southwest Airlines flight, but it was just one of thousands of flights canceled over the weekend due to air traffic control problems, limited staffing in Florida, and bad weather, Southwest said.

