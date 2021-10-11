CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
New USDA Crop and Livestock Reports Coming

southeastagnet.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTraders are anxiously awaiting USDA’s next round of reports which should give us a better idea of the size and market prospects for the major crops. And as Gary Crawford reports, USDA will also release revised forecasts for the livestock sector. USDA will release the new round of crop and...

southeastagnet.com

AM 1390 KRFO

MN Broker Says USDA October Report Bearish

The USDA released the October Supply Demand and WASE Report and it was bearish. Gordy Kraloveyz with Chiodo Commodities said while it was bearish, we knew it was going to be a bearish report. Especially for soybeans. In the Quarterly Grain Stocks Report at the end of September. The USDA raised the bean stocks by about 130 Million bushel. Yes, at the end of the marketing year the USDA magically found another 130 million bushel of beans?
AGRICULTURE
buildingindiana.com

New Livestock Waste Treatment Facility is No B.S.

Bion Environmental Technologies, Inc., a New York-based developer of advanced livestock waste treatment technology that largely mitigates environmental impacts and recovers high-value coproducts, announced it has executed a lease for a site near Fair Oaks, Indiana, where Bion will develop a sustainable and/or organic grain-finished beef production facility that will include its first third-generation waste treatment technology (3G Tech) platform at commercial scale.
FAIR OAKS, IN
southeastagnet.com

Vilsack on State of the Livestock Industry

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack recently expressed to lawmakers his views on the state of the livestock industry and explained USDA efforts to address challenges. Rod Bain reports.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

Crop Estimate Recap

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) released their October crop reports this week, with most numbers coming in close to expectations. Tyron Spearman has a recap of those numbers.
AGRICULTURE
dtnpf.com

USDA Report Shows Spring Wheat Supplies in Peril

Each month, USDA releases their World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE), providing the market with the Department's best guess on a range of production and demand forecasts. It is only every quarter, however, that we see the release of the USDA's National Agriculture Statistics Survey (NASS) quarterly Stocks report. These four reports reign supreme in my opinion, as they provide actual data on the stocks of grain held both on-farm and off. The data provided are not estimates or a range of possibilities; they are the actual physical level of grain in the United States on a set date. This data can, and often does, set price expectations for the following weeks and months. On the Sept. 1 Stocks report, released on Sept. 30, USDA showed the spring wheat supply situation in the United States is even more grave than feared this summer.
AGRICULTURE
Herald & Review

USDA to survey acreage and production of row crops

SPRINGFIELD — The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) will survey producers in 38 states, including Illinois, as part of its 2021 Row Crops County Agricultural Production Survey. The survey will collect information on total acres planted and harvested and total yield and production of row crops...
SPRINGFIELD, IL
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS CROP PROGRESS REPORT

(SPRINGFIELD) In yesterday’s USDA Illinois Crop Progress Report, there were 4.2 days suitable for field work on average last week around the state. While Illinois’ average temperature was 68.8 degrees last week, 12.2 degrees above normal, the statewide precipitation averaged 0.88 inches, 0.21 above normal. As of Sunday, corn harvested for grain in Illinois reached 55 percent and soybeans harvested was at 43 percent around the state. The crop conditions are still mostly good to excellent in Illinois, at 69 percent for beans and 70 percent for corn. The winter wheat planted is at 21 percent, behind the average planting at this time of the year. Local farmers and workers are reminded to continue thinking “safety first” during the harvest.
ILLINOIS STATE
dtnpf.com

USDA's Global Estimates Behind Wheat's Bullish Report

The USDA's October World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates (WASDE) report estimates global wheat ending stocks for 2021-22 at 277.175 million metric tons, down for a second year and to the lowest stocks reported since 2016-17, or five years. This was below the range of pre-report estimates reported by Dow Jones, shown from 278 mmt to 284.50 mmt, while also below the average of these estimates at 280.9 mmt.
AGRICULTURE
southeastagnet.com

U.S. Cotton Production Forecast Up 23 Percent from Last Year

USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service (NASS) has released their October crop reports, and Becky Sommer with NASS in Washington D.C. says the U.S. cotton production estimate is up 23 percent from last year’s crop. All cotton production is forecast at 18.0 million 480?pound bales, down 3 percent from the previous...
AGRICULTURE
capitalpress.com

Vilsack testifies on USDA efforts in the livestock sector

Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack stressed the need for additional processing capacity during a hearing of the House Agriculture Committee on the state of the livestock industry. Inventories of beef, pork and poultry are down for a variety of reasons, whether it’s drought, disease or supply-chain disruptions. At the same time,...
AGRICULTURE
vanceairscoop.com

Upcoming USDA report to be market mover

Well, it’s the last weekend in my 30’s. Lordy! It has been one heck of a decade that started in Hong Kong working for Rabobank before moving into the food business with OSI Group in Asia, then Chicago and finally back to the farm and entrepreneurship in rural communities of Oklahoma.
AGRICULTURE
agrinews-pubs.com

USDA reports provide mixed bag

MINNEAPOLIS — A pair of U.S. Department of Agriculture crop reports came out recently — one market-friendly and the other with a bit of bear. Randy Martinson of Martinson Ag Risk Management gave the highs and the lows of the annual small grains summary and quarterly grain stocks reports in a Minneapolis Grain Exchange-hosted conference call Sept. 30.
AGRICULTURE
beef2live.com

What’s in store for USDA’s October WASDE report?

USDA’s Quarterly Stocks Report, released Sept. 30, was a bit of a surprise with more corn and bean stocks than the trade anticipated. Now that we’re past that, the October Supply and Demand Report is what is on traders’ minds as we enter the weekend. Let’s look at some of the possibilities and what producers might want to consider as we approach a big report.
AGRICULTURE
b93radio.com

USDA Announces New Insurance Policy For Farmers Selling Local

The Department of Agriculture is rolling out a new insurance option specifically for farmers with small farms who sell locally. The new Micro Farm policy simplifies record keeping and covers post-production costs like washing and value-added products. USDA’s Risk Management Agency created the new policy based on research directed by the 2018 Farm Bill, and it includes feedback from producers who grow for their local communities.
AGRICULTURE
Dodge City Daily Globe

KDA announces new specialty crop grant opportunity

MANHATTAN, Kansas — The Kansas Department of Agriculture is now accepting applications for the 2021 Specialty Crop Block Grant H.R. 133 Stimulus Program. This program is in addition to the traditional Specialty Crop Block Grant Program; awards for that program will be announced later this fall. Funds for both grant...
MANHATTAN, KS
dtnpf.com

USDA Offers New Micro Farm Insurance Policy for Local Growers

USDA is rolling out a new insurance option specifically for agricultural producers with small farms who sell locally. Minnesota Farmers Union (MFU) is encouraging its members who grow fruits, vegetables and other specialty crops to contact their local crop insurance agent to learn more about the new Micro Farm insurance policy.
AGRICULTURE
Walla Walla Union-Bulletin

Wash. state reports smallest wheat crop in decades; barley crop also down

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — It was a rotten growing season for wheat farmers in the Columbia Basin, as the state’s wheat growers reported the smallest harvest in 57 years. “This is a pretty tough year for wheat farmers,” said Joe Bippert, program director for the Washington Grain Commission in Spokane. “We last had production this low in 1964.”
WASHINGTON STATE

