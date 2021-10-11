CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Idaho Falls, ID

2021 Distinguished Under 40 recipients

By News Team
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ML8pH_0cNtZ9zQ00

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the 2021 recipients of its Distinguished Under 40 Award.

The winners are:

  • Chris Ritter, Idaho National Lab
  • Cody Wheeler, Wheeler Electric
  • David Hoffenberg, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center
  • Justin Esplin, College of Eastern Idaho
  • Katie Burke, IE Productions
  • Lauren Stanek, Elevation Labs
  • Mallory Snow, Idaho Falls Public Library
  • Matthew Johnson, Lincoln Court Retirement Community
  • Phil Campbell, Bonneville Joint School District #93
  • Sara Prentice, Idaho National Lab

The chamber said tese 10 young professionals have been selected for their commitment to accomplish great things in their careers, community and education.

The winners will be presented their awards at our annual Distinguished Under 40 Luncheon on Nov. 9, 2021.

The post 2021 Distinguished Under 40 recipients appeared first on Local News 8 .

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Idaho Falls, ID
Idaho Falls, ID
Government
County
Bonneville County, ID
State
Idaho State
Bonneville County, ID
Government
Local
Idaho Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Ritter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College Of Eastern Idaho#Wheeler Electric#Ie Productions#Luncheon#Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8

Idaho lawmaker posts meme appearing to advocate violence

A far-right Idaho Republican lawmaker has posted a meme on Twitter appearing to advocate violence against journalists, educators, conservationists, the state’s largest university and other organizations ahead of an upcoming election in November. The post Idaho lawmaker posts meme appearing to advocate violence appeared first on Local News 8.
IDAHO STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
KIFI Local News 8

Candidate for Lieutenant Governor visits Pocatello

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – On Saturday, the Bannock County Democratic Party hosted Lieutenant Governor candidate Terri Pickens Manweiler at Centennial Park. Manweiler was born and raised in Pocatello and is currently a practicing attorney in Boise. She is looking to replace incumbent Janice McGeachin, who is currently running against Brad...
POCATELLO, ID
KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

Idaho Falls, ID
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
814K+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Idaho Falls and Pocatello, ID from KIFI Local News 8, Where the News Comes First.

 https://localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy