IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – The Greater Idaho Falls Chamber of Commerce announced Monday the 2021 recipients of its Distinguished Under 40 Award.

The winners are:

Chris Ritter, Idaho National Lab

Cody Wheeler, Wheeler Electric

David Hoffenberg, Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center

Justin Esplin, College of Eastern Idaho

Katie Burke, IE Productions

Lauren Stanek, Elevation Labs

Mallory Snow, Idaho Falls Public Library

Matthew Johnson, Lincoln Court Retirement Community

Phil Campbell, Bonneville Joint School District #93

Sara Prentice, Idaho National Lab

The chamber said tese 10 young professionals have been selected for their commitment to accomplish great things in their careers, community and education.

The winners will be presented their awards at our annual Distinguished Under 40 Luncheon on Nov. 9, 2021.

The post 2021 Distinguished Under 40 recipients appeared first on Local News 8 .