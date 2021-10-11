Survivors of Native American boarding schools discuss dark history in the U.S. (Part 2)

Journey of Hope in Elgin is hosting a special service of remembrance for Native American children who were taken to boarding schools, never to return. Journey of Hope, through its relationship with Spirit Lake, North Dakota and the connection with CONAM (Commission on Native American Ministries), will be holding a special service of remembrance for those Native American children who were taken from their homes and families to boarding schools all across the United States and Canada.

ELGIN, IL ・ 13 DAYS AGO