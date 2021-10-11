Survivors of Native American boarding schools discuss dark history in the U.S. (Part 2)
Fred Kiogima, a Marine Corps veteran, tells NBC News’ Antonia Hylton that the memories of his time at Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic boarding school still haunt him. In interviews, he and other survivors describe emotional and physical abuse during their time at the school. The school's purpose, he says, was "to get rid of your culture, your heritage, your language, your ways of life, your beliefs."Oct. 12, 2021.www.nbcnews.com
