CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Society

Survivors of Native American boarding schools discuss dark history in the U.S. (Part 2)

NBC News
NBC News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFred Kiogima, a Marine Corps veteran, tells NBC News’ Antonia Hylton that the memories of his time at Holy Childhood of Jesus Catholic boarding school still haunt him. In interviews, he and other survivors describe emotional and physical abuse during their time at the school. The school's purpose, he says, was "to get rid of your culture, your heritage, your language, your ways of life, your beliefs."Oct. 12, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Comments / 5

Related
La Crosse Tribune

WATCH NOW: Ceremony in Tomah confronts ordeal of Native American boarding schools

TOMAH — With dozens of his Ho-Chunk brethren present, Ho-Chunk elder Gordon Thunder delivered a prayer in his native language. It’s a language that survives despite a determined attempt to extinguish it. Thunder shared his prayer Thursday during a remembrance ceremony for the thousands of Native American children forced to...
TOMAH, WI
Channel 3000

‘We share responsibility for acknowledging the pain’: Wisconsin issues apology for role in Native American boarding schools

ONEIDA — Wisconsin leaders have issued a formal apology for the state’s role in coercing Native American children to attend boarding schools during a more than 100-year-long federal campaign to strip them of their cultural identities and heritage. Gov. Tony Evers signed an executive order Monday — Indigenous Peoples’ Day...
WISCONSIN STATE
knba.org

Boarding school survivors, their children and allies mark Orange Shirt Day

Content warning: This story contains accounts from descendants of boarding school survivors that may be distressing for some readers. As the sun rose on Thursday, K’aaxnaa.at Bamby James and the Strong Women singers finished a women’s prayer song. Then they joined dozens of others waving at traffic along Egan Drive. Their bright orange t-shirts popped out against the deep blue shadows of the early morning.
ADVOCACY
Daily Herald

Journey of Hope to host Oct. 6 service of remembrance for Native American boarding school youth

Journey of Hope in Elgin is hosting a special service of remembrance for Native American children who were taken to boarding schools, never to return. Journey of Hope, through its relationship with Spirit Lake, North Dakota and the connection with CONAM (Commission on Native American Ministries), will be holding a special service of remembrance for those Native American children who were taken from their homes and families to boarding schools all across the United States and Canada.
ELGIN, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jesus
Skagit Valley Herald

La Conner School District recognizes victims, survivors of Indigenous boarding schools

LA CONNER — Students and staff in the La Conner School District wore orange shirts and wristbands Thursday to remember the past, and look to the future. They did so on what is known as Orange Shirt Day, which was founded in 2013 in recognition of victims and survivors of Indigenous boarding schools throughout the U.S. and Canada, according to information from the district.
LA CONNER, WA
trentondaily.com

The Chilocco History Project – A Century of Stories from a Federal Native American Boarding School

The Trent House Association is hosting a virtual talk on Saturday, October 23, 2021, at 4:00 p.m. Eastern, describing a project collecting oral histories about a federal Native American boarding school in Oklahoma and developing curricula for teaching this often-forgotten history to elementary and upper-level school students. This is a free program via Zoom at https://bit.ly/3AejSoa.
EDUCATION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boarding School#U S#Veteran#Native American#Marine Corps
ledgertranscript.com

FPU professor writes book on local Native American history

For years, Dr. Robert Goodby has been exploring archeological sites, uncovering the history of the Abenaki tribe. In his new book, “A Deep Presence: 13,000 Years of Native American History,” he details the findings of four archeological sites, dating back nearly 13,000 years, and what they revealed about the people who lived here.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
KELOLAND TV

Native American culture in the spotlight at Washington High School

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Monday is Native Americans’ Day in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls School District won’t be having classes Monday in observance of the holiday. But students and staff aren’t waiting until next week to highlight Native American culture. Washington High School freshman Rosalia Szameit started experiencing...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
timesdelphic.com

The history of Indian boarding schools in Iowa

TOLEDO, Iowa — Marian Wanatee said her mother, Adeline, talked little about her experiences at the Flandreau Indian School in South Dakota and the Haskell Institute in Lawrence, Kansas. “To me, you know, it was appalling [that] they would be sent off like that from their tribe,” Wanatee said. Wanatee...
IOWA STATE
bunewsservice.com

GALLERY: Behind the Entrance Wall: Native American History Told

This year’s Boston Marathon is special for a number of reasons: it’s status as the 125th edition of the race, it being the first hybrid-Boston Marathon, with both an in-person race and a virtual option offered and, most obviously, that it is happening in the fall. Instead of being held...
BOSTON, MA
The Conversation U.S.

‘Truth and Healing Commission’ could help Native American communities traumatized by government-run boarding schools that tried to destroy Indian culture

The National Day of Remembrance for Native American children honors children who died years ago while attending the United States’ Indian boarding schools each Sept. 30. On that day this year, a bill was reintroduced in both the Senate and the House to establish an American Indian Truth and Healing Commission on Indian boarding schools.
EDUCATION
WWMTCw

Bronson Park mound used to honor, teach Native American history

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Indigenous Peoples' Day was Monday, a day that celebrated Native Americans, their history and culture. To celebrate, the city of Kalamazoo announced plans to preserve a piece of Native American history in Bronson Park. A mound in Bronson Park had many community members wondering why it was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
NBC News

NBC News

214K+
Followers
30K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

The leading source of global news and info for more than 75 years.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy