Chicago Marathon Runners Rest After Racing And Raising Money For Charities

By CBS 2 Chicago Staff
 4 days ago

CHICAGO (CBS) — About 35,000 runners packed the streets to run the Chicago Marathon on Sunday, all while enthusiastic supporters cheered them on.

Sunday marked the return of the race, which was forced to go virtual last year for the pandemic. There were 10,000 fewer runners than in 2019, along with a few course changes.

Closed roads and crowded sidewalks were some of the challenges spectators faced to crisscross around the racecourse to cheer on their runner. But all and all, it was a big success.

While most of those runners are enjoying a well deserved day off, one got more than a few wake up calls.

“I have about 16 missed calls, and all I can think about is something is going on. Did I miss something? Was I supposed to be at something?” Haley Brock said.

Brock wasn’t in trouble. The 23-year-old was honored by Buddy’s Helpers for making a difference on and off the field.

Brock has been involved in community service since high school. She ran the marathon in honor of her college roommate’s brother, who died by suicide.

“It needs to be talked about. It needs to be brought to attention,” Brock said. “Especially with high school students, because that’s where it’s crucial to get into their heads. It’s ok not to be ok.”

Haley was surprised with two tickets to the Chicago Bulls home opener against the New Orleans Pelicans, and a check to donate to her favorite charity.

