NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Forget about mid-October, this weather pattern in place is more like November! Temperatures are a solid 10-12 degrees below average. The breezy conditions aren’t exactly helping this either. We’re seeing gusts this afternoon between 25-30 mph across southern New Mexico and still some wind chills in the north. High temperatures will reach into the lower 60s in the RGV, while Santa Fe is stuck in the middle 50s Friday. We can expect a very cold night tonight into Saturday morning especially east of the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia mountains.

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 2 HOURS AGO