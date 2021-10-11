CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
He rented a 10-foot U-Haul truck and drove over 500 miles to get home after Southwest Airlines canceled thousands of flights

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRuss Melchert and his wife flew from Kansas City, Missouri, to Dallas on Friday to watch his alma mater's football team play the next day at the Cotton Bowl. Melchert was set to return home at 12:35 p.m. Sunday from Dallas Love Field airport on a Southwest Airlines flight, but it was just one of thousands of flights canceled over the weekend due to air traffic control problems, limited staffing in Florida, and bad weather, Southwest said.

I flew Spirit across the US for $35 after it canceled thousands of flights in August. I wouldn't hesitate to do it again but it wasn't without risks.

Spirit Airlines in August canceled thousands of flights after extreme weather impacted its operation, impacting its reputation for cheap on-time flights. The event highlighted the risks of booking with an ultra-low-cost carrier, which may recover slower than larger carriers. Even with the risks, Spirit still manages to attract flyers that...
Southwest cancels more than 1K weekend flights; Las Vegas affected

NEW YORK — Southwest Airlines canceled hundreds of flights over the weekend, blaming the woes on air traffic control issues and weather. The airline canceled more than 1,000 flights, or 28% of its schedule, as of Sunday afternoon, according to flight tracker FlightAware. That was the highest rate by far of the major U.S. airlines. Next in line were Allegiant and Spirit, which had respectively canceled 5% and 4% of their flights on Sunday, according to the flight tracker. American Airlines canceled 2% of its flights.
Man kicked off flight for bringing his dialysis machine

A Tennessee man who was kicked off a flight for bringing a kidney dialysis machine onboard says he was “publicly humiliated” by the pilot.Adron Mccarter and his wife flew United Airlines from Knoxville to Denver, Colorado, to visit their newborn granddaughter in Spokane for the first time.Mr Mccarter, a stage five renal kidney failure patient, had never been on a plane before due to his disease, which requires him to be close to a dialysis machine at all times. He said he spent months completing the required paperwork to bring the machine with him, and travelled to Denver...
Here’s why Southwest Airlines had to cancel more than 1,000 flights Sunday

Southwest Airlines canceled more than 1,000 flights nationwide Sunday as it tried desperately to recover from disruptive weather in Florida Friday and fulfill an ambitious schedule complicated by ongoing staffing shortages. Many airports with a large Southwest presence saw dozens of flights canceled, including airports in Denver, Dallas, Baltimore, Houston,...
PHOTO: Longest Plane Ever Built Lands at DIA ⁠— Still No Parking Though

A rare sight: The longest single-aisle plane ever built touched down at Denver International Airport, which is almost as rare as finding an empty parking spot these days. If you've been to DIA lately, you may've noticed a few strange things happening, and we're actually not even talking about alien conspiracy theories. We're talking about the insane lack of parking, record car theft and whatever the heck is going on with Southwest Airlines right now.
Major Airlines Are Canceling Tons of Flights Right Now—Here's Why

Talk about a travel nightmare: Southwest Airlines canceled 1,800 flights over the weekend, stranding travelers and creating chaos in airport terminals and for customer service agents across the country, CNBC reports. And although Southwest's cancellations were the most widespread across the industry, it was far from the only airline nixing flights from its schedule. So why did it happen? Here's what we know, and what you should be aware of if you have travel plans in the coming months (yes, holiday flights included).
Stowaway dog found hiding in luggage at Southwest Airlines terminal

A couple leaving for vacation were surprised when they discovered an extra item in their luggage at the Southwest Airlines terminal. Apparently, their pet dog had snuck into one of the bags without being noticed and almost went on a trip. Jared and Kristi Owens didn’t notice anything unusual was...
Southwest Airlines president offers explanation for flight cancellations

On Thursday, Southwest Airlines president Mike Van de Ven offered an explanation and an apology following a weekend where the airline canceled thousands of flights, leaving passengers stranded across the nation. "The operational disruption began on Friday and was initially created by weather and air traffic constraints that stalled our...
