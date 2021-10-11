Hey Livingston County residents, how’s your internet access? Officials want to know
A survey will help Livingston County officials determine how internet access and quality can be improved in the region. The survey is being conducted by the Livingston County Board of Commissioners through a partnership with the Michigan Moonshot initiative, which is run by Merit Network. Data collected from Livingston County residents via the survey will help officials develop a realistic representation of current broadband coverage and speeds.
