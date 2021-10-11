Store Sections For Boys Toys and Girls Toys Will Soon Be Outlawed In This State
There’s a lot more we understand about gender now than we did decades ago. And while we are still learning, many changes are helping to shift some outdated beliefs. One of those is the concept of “girl toys” and “boy toys.” And California is the first state in the US to adopt a law on how toys are sectioned in a large retail store, now requiring a gender neutral section. Here’s what you need to know.www.fatherly.com
Comments / 1