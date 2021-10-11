Store Sections For Boys Toys and Girls Toys Will Soon Be Outlawed In This State

California is the first U.S. state to require retail stores to provide toy sections that are not dictated by gender. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the groundbreaking legislation, which is expected to take effect in 2024, on Saturday. All retail outlets with more than 500 employees will then have to provide sections for toys and child care products not specifically labeled by gender. They will not have to alter traditional boys and girls sections but can do so if they choose, the Los Angeles Times reports. “Part of it is to make sure if you’re a young girl that you can find a police car, fire truck, a periodic table or a dinosaur,” said the bill’s author, Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell). “And then similarly, if you’re a boy, if you’re more artistic and want to play with glitter, why not? Why should you feel the stigma of saying, ‘Oh, this should be shamed’ and going to a different location?”

