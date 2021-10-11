CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Politics

Store Sections For Boys Toys and Girls Toys Will Soon Be Outlawed In This State

By Devan McGuinness
Fatherly
Fatherly
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There’s a lot more we understand about gender now than we did decades ago. And while we are still learning, many changes are helping to shift some outdated beliefs. One of those is the concept of “girl toys” and “boy toys.” And California is the first state in the US to adopt a law on how toys are sectioned in a large retail store, now requiring a gender neutral section. Here’s what you need to know.

www.fatherly.com

Comments / 1

Related
Business Insider

California will require toy sellers to provide a non-gendered section in their stores under a new law

A new law in California requires large retailers who sell toys and childcare products in the state to offer a gender-neutral section in their stores. California Gov. Gavin Newsom signed the bill during his final action of the 2020-21 legislative session on Saturday, making his state the first in the nation to have such a requirement, the AP reported.
CALIFORNIA STATE
TheDailyBeast

California to Mandate Gender-Neutral Toy Sections in Big Stores

California is the first U.S. state to require retail stores to provide toy sections that are not dictated by gender. Governor Gavin Newsom signed the groundbreaking legislation, which is expected to take effect in 2024, on Saturday. All retail outlets with more than 500 employees will then have to provide sections for toys and child care products not specifically labeled by gender. They will not have to alter traditional boys and girls sections but can do so if they choose, the Los Angeles Times reports. “Part of it is to make sure if you’re a young girl that you can find a police car, fire truck, a periodic table or a dinosaur,” said the bill’s author, Assemblyman Evan Low (D-Campbell). “And then similarly, if you’re a boy, if you’re more artistic and want to play with glitter, why not? Why should you feel the stigma of saying, ‘Oh, this should be shamed’ and going to a different location?”
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
The Independent

Lego has the right idea in removing gender bias – there’s no such thing as ‘girl’ and ‘boy’ toys

The first time my daughter ever had a “playdate”, it was with a little boy in her Reception class at school. I went along too, but while having a perfectly pleasant cup of tea, noticed something unusual. The other parent, as new to playdates as I was, appeared visibly flustered by the devastation of Lego on the floor. “I’ll have to hunt around in the loft,” she apologised. “To see if I have any girls’ toys.”Automatically, I glanced over at our children, who were playing perfectly happily together (by taking it in turns to hurtle themselves over the back...
SOCIETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Gavin Newsom
Person
Evan Low
FOXBusiness

NJ toy store bracing for bare shelves, thinks outside of the box

A New Jersey toy store owner explained a unique solution to keeping her shelves stocked amid unprecedented supply chain issues, which she said caused a 30% drop in inventory ahead of the holiday shopping season. "We’ve never experienced this before," Diane Bowser, owner of Learning Express Toys in Morristown, said...
LONG BEACH, CA
kjrh.com

Lego Will No Longer Market Toy Sets As Specifically For Boys Or Girls

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. For parents who want their kids to see a more diverse world, shopping for...
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toys#Gender Stereotypes#Los Angeles Times#Assembly#The Sacramento Bee
Best Life

Walmart Shoppers Are Outraged the Store Is Getting Rid of This

We all know there's no more exciting shopping time than the holidays, but it's also the most expensive. According to the National Retail Federation, the average person in the U.S. spends about $1,000 during the holiday season, and most of us are looking to find ways to curb those costs. Walmart, which is known for its low prices as is, has long had sales, programs, and policies that help customers get the most bang for their buck, especially during the holidays.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
BoardingArea

Today Only: $0.50 McDonald’s Double Cheeseburger!

Today is a very special day… It’s National Cheeseburger Day! And to commemorate this special day, McDonald’s has an awesome deal for you. McDonald’s wants you to celebrate NCD with a $0.50 Double Cheeseburger!. National Cheeseburger Day takes place today, September 18, 2021 so this offer is only good… today.
RESTAURANTS
EatThis

This Is the Most Hated Fast-Food Chain In the World, New Data Shows

The court of public opinion that is Twitter can make or break just about anybody, fast-food giants included. Whether they're being praised for their latest product launches or criticized over the latest ad campaign, fast-food chains provoke some of the strongest reactions, both good and bad, on social media. The...
RESTAURANTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Retail Stores
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Amazon
L.A. Weekly

There’s A Shortage Of These Items In Grocery Stores

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been shortages of products in grocery stores across the country. Here’s what might be sold out during your next shopping trip. Food shortages started appearing once the pandemic set in, with people’s shopping habits shifting and adapting to the new world. While now things are much better and more balanced, depending on the location, there are still some items that are difficult to find.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Awesome 98

The New Hooters Uniforms Are Skimpy and Some Workers Are Shocked

Hooters waitresses from all over the country, including Texas, are speaking out about the new Hooters uniform they are required to wear. Hooters is a restaurant known for always having their waitresses showing some skin. When I was in college, my roommate worked at Hooters and I remember trying on her uniform as a joke, and I was surprised at how small and constricting the entire outfit was. The shirt made sure to push my top till it was overflowing, and the shorts were too tight and tiny. Thankfully, the tights the waitresses wear are opaque and hold everything in pretty well. If it weren't for those tights, I think I would have been a lot more uncomfortable in the entire ensemble.
LIFESTYLE
Best Life

Walmart, Target, and More Major Stores Are Pulling This One Food From Shelves

When you're grocery shopping at your local big box store or supermarket, a few factors likely determine whether or not you make a purchase. You may compare prices, look at nutrition information, or perhaps you simply find yourself won over by a product's new and improved packaging. Unfortunately, if you've recently purchased one particular food from Walmart, Target, or a number of other nationwide retailers, you may want to take safety into account, too. The U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) has just announced the recall of a popular snack item that was sold throughout the U.S. due to the risk it may pose to customers. Read on to find out if you purchased this food and what to do if you have it at home.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Fatherly

Fatherly

16K+
Followers
4K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Fatherly is the leading digital media brand for dads. Our mission is to empower men to raise great kids and lead more fulfilling adult lives. From original video series and deep dive reports to podcasts and events, Fatherly offers original reporting, expert parenting advice, and hard-won insights into a challenging, but profoundly rewarding stage of life.

 https://www.fatherly.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy