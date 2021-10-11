East Main Church of Christ to host free money management seminar

The East Main Church of Christ will host the No Debt Sweat Seminar on Oct. 17-18, at 29 E South St, Barnesville. The seminar shows people how to free themselves from the bondage of financial pain. The audience learns how to get out of debt – and permanently kill the debt monster. People learn how to develop a spending plan that really works. They learn the six secrets of the great investors, how mutual funds work, and how to plan for a dignified retirement. Attendees learn how to buy cars without making payments to the bank. Husbands and wives learn how to stop fighting over money. Young people learn to avoid their parents’ money mistakes. This seminar addresses the issues that cause us to overspend – and live in fear of phone calls from bill collectors.