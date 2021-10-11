CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Select Items at Dollar Tree Stores Will Now Cost More Than $1

By Traci Taylor
991thewhale.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDollar Tree recently announced that it will begin raising the price on some of the items in its stores in order to expand the assortment of products and introduce new ones to consumers. CNN Business says this rise in prices at Dollar Tree stores is in response to inflation. According...

Greyson F

Popular Store Downsizing, Dollar Tree Moving In

It's about to get a little more cramped.Mike Petrucci/Unsplash. For many, there’s simply nothing like antiquing. Browsing through the many twists and turns of an antique shop can be as therapeutic as it is a walk down memory lane. However, that walk is about to become shorter with the recent downsizing of a local favorite.
TUCSON, AZ
chainstoreage.com

Dollar Tree looking to hire ‘thousands’

Dollar Tree is holding another hiring event as it ramps up for growth and the holiday season amid a severe labor crunch. The discounter said is looking to hire “thousands” of employees at its Dollar Tree and Family Dollar stores and 26 U.S. distribution centers during its sixth annual nationwide hiring event. On-the-spot interviews will be conducted at the company’s stores and distribution centers across the country on Wednesday, October 20, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. local time.
RETAIL
Footwear News

Retail Sales Rose in September Despite Inflation & Supply Chain Slowdowns

September marked another month of retail sales growth in the U.S. Overall sales were $625.4 billion in September, marking a 0.7% jump from August, according to a monthly report from the U.S. Census Bureau. Sales were up 13.9% compared to September 2020, with retail trade sales up 0.8% from August and 12.2% year over year. The bump follows a similarly positive report in August, where sales jumped 0.7% jump from July. In July, sales dropped 1.1% from June. Between July 2021 and September 2021, total sales were up 14.9% compared to a year ago, signaling a pattern of recovery and increased spending in...
BUSINESS
informnny.com

Consumer Reports: Tips for shopping as more dollar stores open

CONSUMER REPORTS — Remember that old joke that there’s a Starbucks on every corner? These days you might be seeing more dollar stores than coffee stores. “Believe it or not, dollar stores outnumber Starbucks and McDonald’s combined – and more are coming. Four of 10 store openings this year are expected to be dollar stores,” said Brian Vines, Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dollar Tree Stores#Inflation#Cnn Business#The Associated Press
AFP

US retail sales post surprise 0.7% gain in Sept

US consumers stepped up spending in September and retail sales posted a surprise 0.7 percent increase, pushed by broad gains that extended beyond gasoline and autos, the government reported Friday. The increase, which sent the monthly sales total to $625.4 billion, defied economists' expectation for a slight decline -- for the second month in a row. And the Commerce Department revised the August gain higher than initially reported, to 0.9 percent. Demand for goods has surged as widespread vaccinations have allowed businesses to reopen from the Covid-19 shutdowns, and total sales jumped 13.9 percent compared to September 2020, according to the report. But supply bottlenecks have caused price increases and shortages -- notably for semiconductors, curtailing auto production.
RETAIL
KETV.com

Are the savings real at dollar stores?

Remember that old joke that there’s a Starbucks on every corner? These days you might be seeing more dollar stores than coffee stores. “Believe it or not, dollar stores outnumber Starbucks and McDonald’s combined — and more are coming. Four of 10 store openings this year are expected to be dollar stores," said Consumer Reports Investigative Reporter Brian Vines.
RETAIL
EatThis

Costco Members Say These 5 Items Are More Expensive Right Now

Nowadays, at least one item on your grocery list may be either discontinued or in short supply every time you visit the supermarket. In addition to not being able to cross off everything on your list, you may also notice the total on your receipt going up. As it turns...
RETAIL
KPEL 96.5

Is Dollar Tree Raising Their Prices?

There is nothing quite as thrilling as walking out of a dollar store with a bargain. Whether it's a full size bottle of quality shampoo, or a big bag of name brand pretzels, it's always fun to get just a little bit more than what you pay for. Even at Dollar Tree. And I always try to share my finds with friends and family, because most of the time they get excited too.
BUSINESS
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Dollar store myths and truths

Remember that old joke that there’s a Starbucks on every corner?. These days, you might be seeing more dollar stores than coffee shops. Believe it or not, dollar stores outnumber Starbucks and McDonald’s combined—and more are coming. Four of 10 store openings this year are expected to be dollar stores.
RETAIL
L.A. Weekly

There’s A Shortage Of These Items In Grocery Stores

Since the start of the pandemic, there have been shortages of products in grocery stores across the country. Here’s what might be sold out during your next shopping trip. Food shortages started appearing once the pandemic set in, with people’s shopping habits shifting and adapting to the new world. While now things are much better and more balanced, depending on the location, there are still some items that are difficult to find.
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Benzinga

Where Dollar Tree Stands With Analysts

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. In the last 3 months, 7 analysts have offered 12-month price targets for Dollar Tree. The company has an average price target of $101.14 with a high of $116.00 and a low of $95.00.
STOCKS
Anniston Star

Dollar Tree stores to see new pricing, stocking policies

Dollar Tree shoppers may be in for a shock as sticker prices are set to increase. In addition to its Dollar Tree Plus price hike, the chain will bring new products at slightly more than a dollar to meet customer’s growing needs, according to a press release statement Tuesday. The...
JACKSONVILLE, AL
Taylor Daily Press

More than 100 Lidl stores closed due to strike against h…

At supermarket chain Lidl, more than 100 of Belgium’s 309 stores will be closed on Wednesday as a result of the strike against high work pressure. This concerns more than 60 branches in Flanders and more than 40 branches in Wallonia and Brussels. There are also procedures in two of the five distribution centers.
RETAIL
CoinTelegraph

Salvadorans are now selling ‘way more’ US dollars to buy Bitcoin

El Salvador’s mainstream Bitcoin (BTC) adoption is gaining momentum during the ongoing bull run as citizens are increasingly exchanging their U.S. dollar savings for BTC. President Nayib Bukele shared this new development on Twitter, based on data acquired from El Salvador’s in-house wallet service, Chivo. Bukele said:. “People are inserting...
CURRENCIES

