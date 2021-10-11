Almost Famous to perform

View more in
Music
Franklin County Times
PHOTOS: Almost Elton John
“Almost Elton John,” portrayed by performer Jerred Price, and the RocketMen perform at the Roxy Sept. 25.
New York Post
How the Beatles’ famous 1969 rooftop concert almost ended up on a yacht
In January 1969, the Beatles were huddled together in the basement of the Apple Corps offices in West London, working on their follow-up to the previous year’s White Album. In addition to the new album, “Let It Be,” they were planning a concert, their first live performance in front of an audience since 1966, when they vowed to retire from the stage after a disastrous tour of the United States that included too many shrieking girls and protests from the Ku Klux Klan.
‘The Masked Singer': Cupcake on Performing Solo and the Irony of Her Costume
(Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Season 6 premiere of “The Masked Singer.”) Another contestant made their exit on “The Masked Singer” Wednesday night, but even being eliminated, she was…well, so excited. Cupcake was revealed to be Ruth Pointer, of the Pointer Sisters, the group behind the classic “I’m So Excited.”
musictimes.com
'Judas Priest' Richie Faulkner Almost Died: What Happened During 'Louder Than Life' Performance?
"Judas Priest" shocked fans when they announced that they would be postponing their upcoming shows due to Richie Faulkner's health. It appears that he almost died. Today, the guitarist gave an update regarding his situation, saying his doctor told him his medical condition almost took his life. According to a...
dreddsinfo.com
Trick Daddy & Trina Fired From Radio Show ‘The Trick & Trina Morning Show’ For ‘Ratchet’ Behavior
Trick Daddy & Trina Fired From Radio Show For Being Too Ghetto. It’s quite unfortunate that the Trick and Trina Morning Show will no longer be airing. Trina and Trick Daddy had one of the most popular radio programs in Miami. But new report has it that the pair have been fired – for what people are calling “ratchet” behavior.
Complex
Michael Jackson’s Son Prince Weighs in on Drake’s Commercial Success Being Compared to MJ’s
ComplexCon returns to Long Beach Nov. 6 - 7 with hosts J. Balvin and Kristen Noel Crawley, performances by A$AP Rocky and Turnstile, and more shopping and drops. Drake recently made history with the release of his latest album, Certified Lover Boy, when nine out of the 10 songs on the project all debuted in the top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 charts, tying the Beatles for most top 10 hits on the same album and just notching past Michael Jackson, who held the record since Thriller dropped in 1982.
Summer Walker reveals new album release from a parking lot? (video)
After not being allowed inside the BET Hip Hop Awards on Friday, Oct. 1, Summer Walker announced in a video that fans can expect a new album from her in November. “They wouldn’t let me in due to COVID restrictions,” explained Walker. The singer has been quite vocal online about her skepticism about the COVID-19 vaccine and vaccinated people in general.
‘The Andy Griffith Show’ Actress Elinor Donahue Said She Was ‘Not a Happy Camper’ While on the Show
The Andy Griffith Show actress Elinor Donahue said she was “not a happy camper” while working on the show. Donahue played Ellie Walker from 1960 through 1961. Walker was Mayberry’s pharmacist. Before The Andy Griffith Show, Donahue found major success on the show, Father Knows Best. After Father Knows Best...
Horrific moment actor, 37, was crushed to death by part of the set during scene change at world-famous Bolshoi theatre in Moscow
This is the moment an actor performing at Russia's famous Bolshoi Theatre was killed by a piece of the set while the audience looked on, thinking it was part of the act. Video shows a large backdrop being lowered on to the stage during a performance of 19th century opera Sadko on Saturday night as 37-year-old actor Yevgeny Kulesh got trapped underneath and crushed to death.
celebratingthesoaps.com
The Young And The Restless News: Melody Scott Thomas Has Something To Celebrate
On The Young and The Restless Nikki has one thing in common with the woman who portrays her Both have spent four decades loving one man but that is where the similarities end. Melody has remained married to the love of her life while her alter ego has married the same man five times.
Leni Klum joins dad Seal on red carpet in rare appearance
Leni Klum accompanied her dad, Seal, on the red carpet in a rare family outing. The 17-year-old aspiring model walked the red carpet with the musician, 58, for the premiere of the film "The Harder They Fall." The film was written and directed by Seal's (real name Henry Olusegun Adeola Samuel) brother, Jeymes Samuel.
thefocus.news
Does Tessa Porter really sing on The Young And The Restless?
The Young And The Restless fans have heard Tessa aka Cait Fairbanks belt out some outstanding songs. Leading viewers to wonder does she really sing or is it all an act?. When Tessa Porter joined The Young And The Restless cast in 2017 she was an aspiring musician with a mysterious past.
survivornet.com
‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death
The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
Complex
Bun B Shares Jay-Z’s Response When Pimp C Refused to Take Off Mink Coat For “Big Pimpin’” Video
By this point, the story of how Jay-Z and UGK’s “Big Pimpin’” came together is the stuff of rap legend, and it turns out Hov knew that at the time, according to Bun B. During an interview with B High ATL, Bun B broke down the story of the song from recording it to shooting the iconic video. As he’s explained before, it took quite a while before the artists were able to collaborate, with Jay and UGK refusing to travel from their respective states due to the tense atmosphere in hip-hop at the time. Bun said he gave the “best bars I got” to the record, while Pimp C famously delivered an 8-bar verse “and nothing more,” which Bun called “8 of the most iconic bars in history.”
People
R&B Singer Emani 22 Dead at 22: She 'Brightened up Any Room She Was in,' Producer J Maine Says
Emani 22, an R&B singer known for songs including "Feelings" and "Close," has died. She was 22. Emani died on Monday following a "tragic accident," her manager tells PEOPLE. "It is with heavy hearts that the family of Emani has confirmed her passing," a statement provided to PEOPLE reads. "They would like to share that although she fought courageously and the medical team went above and beyond doing everything in their power to aid in her recovery, on Monday, October 11th, Emani succumbed to the injuries she sustained after a tragic accident. At this time, Emani's family is asking for privacy to mourn and honor her life and memories."
Idris Elba's Beautiful Family Stole the Spotlight at His Own Movie Premiere
Idris Elba had his loved ones by his side as he attended the premiere of The Harder They Fall during the London Film Festival on Wednesday. For the special event, the English actor brought along his wife, Sabrina Dhowre Elba, and his 19-year-old daughter, Isan Elba, whom he shares with ex-wife Hanne Norgaard. The trio flashed smiles for the cameras as they walked the red carpet together holding hands. At one point, Isan shared a cute moment with Idris's costar Regina King as they snapped a photo together. This isn't the first time the group have graced us with a sweet family outing. They previously attended the 2019 Golden Globes, where Isan served as the Golden Globes Ambassador. See more pictures from their latest appearance ahead and be sure to check out Idris in The Harder They Fall when it hits Netflix on Nov. 3.
talesbuzz.com
Producer of Drake & Future’s Life is Good is dead at 25
According to a family member, Darius Hill, known as D. Hill, has died at age 25. Tributes poured in for the talented Hip Hop producer best known for co-producing Future and Drake’s hit single, Life is Good. His uncle confirmed his death on Facebook. “Today my Talented nephew Darius Hill...
‘American Pickers’ Star Mike Wolfe’s Girlfriend Announces She Was Diagnosed With Cancer
Someone very close to “American Pickers” star Mike Wolfe once received some very shocking news. According to The Sun, Wolfe’s girlfriend, Leticia Cline was previously diagnosed with cervical cancer. The 42-year-old shared the news of her diagnosis on her website in December 2016. Cline opened this post by sharing her...
talesbuzz.com
Vanna White: Bio, Career, Net Worth & Trivia
Vanna White hosts NBC’s game show ‘The Vannamania’. The mother of two has written a memoir titled ‘Vanna Speaks’. Vanna White is the daytime host of ‘Wheel of Fortune’ and co-hosts the show’s nighttime edition with Pat Sajak. In this article, we are going to present all the inspiring facts about the famous personality.
Page Six
Pink Floyd legend Roger Waters, 78, marries 43-year-old former driver
Pink Floyd co-founder Roger Waters is married for the fifth time at 78 — to a beautiful 43-year-old woman who was his driver. Waters announced on Instagram he has married Kamilah Chavis, whom he has been dating for around five years, posting a series of photos of the happy couple celebrating their wedding in the Hamptons, where he owns a mansion.
