CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Traffic

Oil trades above $80 a barrel, hitting a 7-year high

By Zack Budryk
The Hill
The Hill
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1pWLu5_0cNtVyL200
© Getty Images

U.S. oil prices hit a seven-year high Monday, marking an increase of more than 120 percent from just under a year ago.

On Monday morning, American crude prices increased 2 percent to hit $81.50 a barrel, dropping slightly to $81.15 by midday before closing at $80.49, the first time since October 2014 that U.S. crude closed at more than $80 a barrel.

An international natural-gas shortage could soon extend to the oil market, according to The Wall Street Journal. American natural-gas futures reached $6.31 per million British thermal units last Tuesday, the highest in nearly 13 years, and the shortage has affected households across Europe. If the shortage persists as temperatures turn colder, some power plants may rely on oil to make up for the shortfall, boosting the demand for crude oil.

Shortly after taking office, President Biden signed a temporary freeze on leasing for new oil and gas drilling on federal lands, but over the summer a federal court placed a temporary injunction on the order. The administration is appealing the decision but has resumed leasing during the appeals process. The Energy Information Administration said in March that the pause would likely not affect production until 2022.

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm said at a Financial Times conference that the administration is considering further releases of oil from the Strategic Petroleum Reserves, according to the Journal, while earlier this year Biden called on the Organization of Petroleum-Exporting Countries to step up production. OPEC announced in August that it would begin a series of coordinated supply increases in August, upping production by 400,000 barrels a day each month thereafter.

In response to the European crunch, Russian President Vladimir Putin has suggested increasing the supply of natural gas from Russia to Europe could ease the shortage. Russia recently put finishing touches on the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, a joint arrangement with German entities. The completion came after the U.S. eased sanctions on people and companies involved in its construction, arguing it could not prevent the pipeline’s construction without imposing sanctions on German officials as well.

Updated at 3:31 p.m.

Comments / 5

Related
investing.com

Buy These 3 Energy Stocks as Oil Breaks Out to Multi-Year Highs

Rising energy demand amid the economic recovery has been driving oil prices upward. And because analysts expect the oil-price rally to continue, we think fundamentally sound energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY), Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR), and Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) should be attractive bets now. Read on.Oil prices have rallied to multi-year highs, with U.S. Crude trading at its highest level since 2014. Rising demand amid supply restraints is the driving force behind the price rally.
TRAFFIC
OilPrice.com

Large Crude Build Pushes Down Oil Prices

The American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported another week of crude oil inventory builds. This time, the build is extra large, at 5.213 million barrels for the week ending October 8, as U.S. crude inventories sit 66 million barrels below beginning of the year levels. Analyst expectations for the...
TRAFFIC
Fortune

Explaining the sharp jump in gas prices—and why you should get used to shelling out an extra $600 per year

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. Americans flush with stimulus checks and fat savings amassed in the lockdown don't seem overly worried about what's amounting to a sizable, stealth hit to their family budgets. It's the recent jump in gasoline prices to levels not seen since late 2014, during the bad old days when OPEC reigned and crude stood at $100 a barrel-plus. Since the start of 2021, prices at the pump have surged an average of 35% to $3.27 a gallon in September. That's a leap of one-fifth versus the pre-COVID sticker for all of 2019. Ninety-percent of U.S. households regularly buy gas, and before the virus struck, the families that take to the road were spending around $3000 a year to fill the tanks. Folks returning to their old habits of vacationing and commuting-by-car will be paying as much as $600 a year more a for gas than just eighteen months ago.
TRAFFIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jennifer Granholm
Person
Vladimir Putin
OilPrice.com

Is The U.S. Still A Swing Producer Of Oil?

Less than two years ago, the U.S. was the new major swing producer in global oil markets, but the pandemic has upended its status. Despite rising costs and the increasing influence of OPEC+ producers, the United States remains a country with the substantial potential to return to swing-producer status. Less...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Reserves#Oil And Gas#Oil Companies#American#The Wall Street Journal#British#Energy#Financial Times#European#Russian#German
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
OPEC
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
MarketWatch

Energy crisis? What experts are saying as world faces historic energy-price crunch

Prices of fossil fuels around the globe have been surging. Some commodity pros are referring to this current condition as an “energy crisis,” one that could have far-reaching implications for average Americans but also for energy policy as the U.S. --- and the rest of the world --- attempts to wean itself off crude oil and transition to renewable sources of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

U.s. business inventories jump 0.6% in August

U.S. business inventories rose 0.6% in August, the government said Friday. That matched the forecast of economists polled by The Wall Street Journal. Sales fell 0.1% in the month. An increase in inventories adds to gross domestic product and is usually a sign of an expanding economy. The ratio of inventories to sales, meanwhile, rose to 1.26 from 1.25. That's how many months it would take to sell all the inventory on hand. Inventories soared early in the pandemic as sales slumped, but now companies can't keep enough inventory in stock. Sales are strong, but shortages of supplies and labor are holding back production.
ECONOMY
MarketWatch

U.S. oil futures mark another finish at highest since October 2014 after EIA lifts outlook for crude demand

Oil futures climbed on Thursday, with U.S. prices marking another settlement at the highest since late October 2014 after the International Energy Agency lifted its global oil-demand forecast for this year and next on the back of a "massive" switch to crude by power generators facing an energy shortage. Data from the Energy Information Administration showing a 6.1 million-barrel rise in last week's U.S. crude inventories, however, kept price gains in check. The supply climb was the third weekly rise in a row and biggest since March. West Texas Intermediate crude for November delivery rose 87 cents, or 1.1%, to settle at $81.31 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
TRAFFIC
The Independent

Global energy shortage leads to spike in oil demand

A global energy crunch is expected to boost oil demand by 500,000 barrels per day and slow the world’s recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic, the International Energy Agency (IEA) has warned.Oil and natural gas prices have soared to multi-year highs recently, sending power prices surging to record levels as widespread energy shortages hit Asia and Europe."Record coal and gas prices as well as rolling blackouts are prompting the power sector and energy-intensive industries to turn to oil to keep the lights on and operations humming," the IEA said in its monthly oil report."Higher energy prices are also adding to inflationary...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Baker Hughes data show U.S. oil-drilling rigs up 6 weeks in a row

Baker Hughes on Friday reported that the number of active U.S. rigs drilling for oil climbed by 12 to 445 this week. That followed increases in each of the last five weeks. The total active U.S. rig count, which includes those drilling for natural gas, also climbed by 10 to stand at 543, according to Baker Hughes. November West Texas Intermediate crude continued to trade higher, up 79 cents, or 1%, at $82.10 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, with prices headed for another finish at the highest since October 2014, FactSet data show.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Hill

The Hill

357K+
Followers
41K+
Post
262M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy