A Storied Career: The Life and Times of Brian D. Montgomery

This story originally appeared in the October 2021 edition of DS News magazine. To say that Brian D. Montgomery has lived a full and interesting life would be an exercise in understatement. A universally respected veteran of four presidential administrations (both Republican and Democrat), Montgomery most recently served as Deputy Secretary at the Department of Housing and Urban Development from 2020 to 2021 (and acting Deputy Secretary since January 2019). He is the only person to be confirmed to lead the FHA twice, where he served as Federal Housing Commissioner and Assistant Secretary of Housing for a total of 6.5 years under three different presidents.