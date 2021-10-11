Syracuse football’s Sean Tucker finally wins ACC Running Back of the Week Award
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Sean Tucker is ranked second in the country in rushing yards. He’s first in all-purpose yards. He’s tied for third in touchdowns. And for the first time this season, Tucker was named the ACC’s Running Back of the Week on Monday. The league’s weekly awards are voted on by a panel that includes a beat reporter for each school and three representatives from ESPN/ACC Network.www.syracuse.com
