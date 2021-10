The Supreme Court of British Columbia has issued a final order approving of the previously announced plan of arrangement pursuant to which an affiliate of Blackstone Real Estate Income Trust Inc. will acquire all of the outstanding trust units of WPT Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) through a series of transactions that will result in unitholders of the REIT receiving $22.00 per unit in cash, subject to applicable withholdings.

