Florida deputies searching for suspect who stabbed 16-year-old boy

By S. Brady Calhoun
 3 days ago

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WMBB) — Okaloosa Sheriff’s deputies are searching for a 55-year-old man after he reportedly stabbed a 16-year-old boy during an argument Sunday night.

Deputies said the Fort Walton Beach teen had life-threatening injuries and was rushed to a hospital by his mom. They added that he is currently in stable condition.

“Witnesses say it started with an argument over allegations the suspect, identified as 55-year old David Oliver Jr., had stolen items from the teen’s mom,” deputies wrote.

Oliver could be driving a tan, 2003 Buick sedan.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call OCSO at 850.651.7400 or contact Emerald Coast Crime Stoppers at 850.863.TIPS, emeraldcoastcrimestoppers.com.

Bay Lincoln
3d ago

I don't know why y'all keep messing with these grown boys have them living in your house with your children disrespect your children disrespect your home it's not worth it you can do bad by yourself now your son is in the hospital

