Squid Game viewers have reportedly been sending money to a bank account featured in the final episode of the popular Netflix series.The number is mentioned in episode nine, when actor Lee Jung-Jae’s character Seong Gi-hun wins the games and is given a bank card loaded with the cash prize.According to the show’s director, the details on the card match a real bank account belonging to one of the producers. “I heard that the producer has been receiving deposits in the amount of 456 KRW (£0.3/$0.38) from people who watched the show,” Hwang Dong-hyuk told Insight, before revealing that the...

TV SERIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO