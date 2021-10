BOSTON (CBS) — Bill Belichick likely wasn’t happy at all with his team at halftime on Sunday, as the Patriots trailed the Texans 15-9. His mood likely soured a little more early in the third quarter, when an interception and a flea flicker had his team down 22-9. But over the course of 60 minutes, the Patriots proved to be better than the Texans. Thus, Belichick was a bit happier in the locker room after the game than he was at halftime. “All right, that’s the way to keep fighting, OK? We needed 60 minutes of good football, and we got 30....

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO