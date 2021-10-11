Sarasota to mark White Awareness Cane Day on Friday

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will mark White Cane Awareness Day Oct. 15 to raise awareness for those who are visually impaired and carry a white cane. This event takes place in the middle of National Pedestrian Safety Month, a month that raises awareness and promotes education to help keep pedestrians, our most vulnerable road users, safe. White Cane Day, established by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964, emphasizes and acknowledges the achievements of the blind and visually impaired.