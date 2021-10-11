CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sarasota, FL

Sarasota to mark White Awareness Cane Day on Friday

By ABC7 Staff
Mysuncoast.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - The City of Sarasota will mark White Cane Awareness Day Oct. 15 to raise awareness for those who are visually impaired and carry a white cane. This event takes place in the middle of National Pedestrian Safety Month, a month that raises awareness and promotes education to help keep pedestrians, our most vulnerable road users, safe. White Cane Day, established by President Lyndon Johnson in 1964, emphasizes and acknowledges the achievements of the blind and visually impaired.

www.mysuncoast.com

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sarasota, FL
State
Florida State
Sarasota, FL
Government
Local
Florida Government
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark White

Comments / 0

Community Policy