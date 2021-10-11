Crypto Flipsider News – October 11th – Bitmain Stops Deliveries, Bitcoin Dominates, ETH Network Expands, FTX CEO Holds Billions of Tether, ConsenSys to Reach $3B Valuation

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman is less critical of crypto than some of his fellow investment banking executives. “I don’t think crypto is a fad. I don’t think it’s going to go away,” Gorman said during the bank’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, Bloomberg has reported. “I don’t know what the value of bitcoin should or shouldn’t be. But these things aren’t going away,” the CEO added.

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO