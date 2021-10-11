Crypto Flipsider News – October 11th – Bitmain Stops Deliveries, Bitcoin Dominates, ETH Network Expands, FTX CEO Holds Billions of Tether, ConsenSys to Reach $3B Valuation
Bitmain Shuts Down Activities in China, Texas to Use Mining to Capture Wasted Natural Gas. Bitcoin Updates: Market Dominance, Daily Settlement Volume, Huge Transaction Growth. Ethereum On-Chain Activity Explodes, ETH Consolidates. Crypto Exchange CEO Holds Billions of Tether (USDT) for Easy Trading. ConsenSys Announces Funding Round to Reach $3 Billion...www.investing.com
Comments / 0