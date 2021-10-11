CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crypto Flipsider News – October 11th – Bitmain Stops Deliveries, Bitcoin Dominates, ETH Network Expands, FTX CEO Holds Billions of Tether, ConsenSys to Reach $3B Valuation

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBitmain Shuts Down Activities in China, Texas to Use Mining to Capture Wasted Natural Gas. Bitcoin Updates: Market Dominance, Daily Settlement Volume, Huge Transaction Growth. Ethereum On-Chain Activity Explodes, ETH Consolidates. Crypto Exchange CEO Holds Billions of Tether (USDT) for Easy Trading. ConsenSys Announces Funding Round to Reach $3 Billion...

Canadian Dollar Extends Gains, While Yen Slumps Further

The S&P 500 and NASDAQ gapped higher yesterday and closed strong, helped by robust earnings reports. This, coupled with Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) earnings and Beijing easing mortgage lending, helped lift the MSCI Asia Pacific Index for the third consecutive session. The returning Hong Kong market, Tokyo, and Taipei advanced more than 1% to lead the region.
Polygon Jumps 25% On Korean Exchange Listing

Upbit has listed the MATIC token for trading. Polygon has rallied over 25% on news that the Korean crypto exchange Upbit has cleared the MATIC token for trading. Korean traders are hosting a Polygon party. Ethereum scaling solution Polygon shot up Friday morning after the Korean crypto exchange Upbit announced...
JSE All Share Advanced 1.3%, UK Market Finished Firmer and Other Market Updates

South African markets closed in the green yesterday, after the US Federal Reserve (Fed) stated in its FOMC meeting minutes that it is likely to maintain its asset-purchase tapering timeline as planned earlier. Mining sector stocks, African Rainbow Minerals (JO: ARIJ ), Anglo American (JO: AMSJ ) and BHP Group...
Retail Sales, Bitcoin ETFs, Goldman Reports - What's Moving Markets

Investing.com -- Retail sales and the Michigan Consumer Sentiment index round off a busy week for economic data. Stocks and oil march higher as inflation fears take a back seat for now. Goldman Sachs (NYSE:GS), PNC and JB Hunt (NASDAQ:JBHT) report earnings, and the SEC is close to approving the first ETFs based on Bitcoin, pushing crypto a good bit further into the mainstream of global financial markets. Here's what you need to know in financial markets on Friday, 15th October.
Aurora raises $12M in debut funding to scale Ethereum ecosystem

The round included over 100 venture capital investors, including Pantera Capital and Electric Capital. Aurora raises $12M in debut funding to scale Ethereum ecosystem. Ethereum price hits $3,800, boosting bulls' control in Friday's ETH options expiry By Cointelegraph - Oct 15, 2021. Ether (ETH) entered a slightly bullish channel earlier...
Coinbase Proposes New U.S. Digital Asset Regulatory Agency

Coinbase Proposes New U.S. Digital Asset Regulatory Agency. Considerations for how the United States should regulate cryptocurrencies were laid out in a new document published Thursday. Coinbase (NASDAQ:COIN) warned that if the country does not adopt adequate legislation on the matter soon, it would lag far behind other powers. Venture...
Futures edge higher ahead of Goldman earnings, retail sales data

(Reuters) - U.S. stock futures edged higher on Friday and pointed to weekly gains for major indexes, ahead of results from Goldman Sachs (NYSE: GS ), which is expected to round out a strong third-quarter earnings season for big banks. Shares of Wall Street's most prolific dealmaker were up 0.7%...
Record Metals Extend Rally as Supply Cuts Fuel Inflation Worries

(Bloomberg) -- Base metals extended gains after climbing to a record high on Thursday as a global energy shortage curbed supply, piling pressure on manufacturers and fueling concerns about persistently high inflation. An index of six base metals on the London Metal Exchange rose to an all-time peak on Thursday,...
Morgan Stanley CEO on Bitcoin, Urgent Crypto Regulation, Digital GBP & Ripple + More News

Get your daily, bite-sized digest of cryptoasset and blockchain-related news – investigating the stories flying under the radar of today’s crypto news. Morgan Stanley CEO James Gorman is less critical of crypto than some of his fellow investment banking executives. “I don’t think crypto is a fad. I don’t think it’s going to go away,” Gorman said during the bank’s third-quarter earnings call on Thursday, Bloomberg has reported. “I don’t know what the value of bitcoin should or shouldn’t be. But these things aren’t going away,” the CEO added.
United States Overtakes China in Bitcoin Mining

The Bitcoin mining crackdown has obviously slowed the practice in the country, but mining in China has been so dominant over the years that it seemed unimaginable that another country would begin to produce a majority of the hashrate. Learn how smart money is playing the crypto game. Subscribe to...
u.today

SHIB Soars to 11th Place on CoinGecko, Bitcoin Targets $80,000, Ripple to Invest $44 Million into Solar Energy Projects: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

U.Today has summarized the top five most compelling crypto news stories over the past day. SHIB becomes 11th place coin, gets more mentions on Twitter than other cryptos. As per data provided by CoinGecko, Shiba Inu has soared to 11th place on its cryptocurrency market cap scale, catching up with Dogecoin, which holds 10th place. The market cap of SHIB currently totals $14,587,449,142, while Dogecoin's market capitalization stands at $29,801,238,979. At the same time, Shiba Inu’s popularity on Twitter is skyrocketing. According to a tweet by CoinTrendz, the meme cryptocurrency has become more mentionable on Twitter than Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin, ADA and the other top 10 altcoins.
u.today

SHIB Recovers After Major Retrace, Snowden Calls JPMorgan CEO “Boomer,” 500,000 Ethereum Have Been Burned: Crypto News Digest by U.Today

Here are the top five news stories over the past day presented to you by U.Today. SHIB bounces back after the largest dump in its history. According to Santiment, SHIB has gone through the largest dump in its trading history. Small SHIB owners (1-10 million coins) dumped more than 30 billion SHIB tokens directly on the market, causing major selling pressure. However, after a quick retrace down, the buying power has pushed the meme token's price back to the previous opening price with 22% growth, and the previously dumped 30 billion SHIB tokens have been redistributed among "micro traders."
