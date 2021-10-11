Monday headlines: Slow-growing counties may lose some state funding after 2020 census

The 2020 census numbers mean less state funding for 35 of South Carolina’s 46 counties. The state’s population grew 10.7% between 2010 and 2020, but counties that grew less than the average may see a drop in their share of the funding from the state’s Local Government Fund. The biggest winner: Horry County, which will get an extra $2.1 million. The biggest loser: Orangeburg County, which will lose more than $738,000 in state funds. The sting may be less in some smaller rural counties where state lawmakers put a new program in place to offset their slow growth.