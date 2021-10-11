Could we see new COVID-19 variants? Dr. Fauci explains
By Addy Bink
ABC 4
4 days ago
(ABC4) – Since late 2020, variants of coronavirus have been a topic of concern and blamed for surges in cases nationwide. More recently, the delta variant has been making headlines as health officials continue to urge Americans to get the vaccine. One of the nation’s top health experts, Dr. Anthony Fauci, says more variants could be in our future.
Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
Everyone wants to know when "coronavirus will be over." For some, it may never end; these "long haulers" got COVID, even a mild case for some, and have debilitating symptoms that go on and on. Might you be one of them? How to tell? During a lecture at McGill University, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said "there are those—anywhere from 10 to 30%—in which their signs and symptoms are not completely explainable by readily apparent or identifiable pathogenic processes. And we refer to that as Long COVID." He went on to mention "very common lead reported signs and symptoms" and we've rounded them up in this article, with expert commentary from Dr. Karen Jubanyik of Yale. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
On Friday, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) Advisory Committee ruled that booster shots are not recommended for the average person, only those who are 65 and older and those who are immunocompromised or otherwise high risk for a severe case of COVID-19. However, the FDA was only reviewing data from Pfizer, which means if you got your initial shots from Moderna or Johnson & Johnson, you still have to wait to get your booster. As a result, Anthony Fauci, MD, the White House's chief COVID-19 adviser, recently voiced concern that some people are not following that advice. Even if you are over 65 or high risk, if you've been fully vaccinated with the Moderna vaccine or the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, you should not go out and get a Pfizer booster, Fauci said while on CNN's State of the Union on Sept. 19.
COVID-19 vaccine mandates work to help people get more vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to Dr. Anthony Fauci. Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told CNN Monday that the U.S. government wants people to get vaccinated by their own choice. However, some people need a little encouragement to get there.
When will the COVID pandemic end? That's the question on the top of everyone's mind—and one doctor just gave a proposed answer. Dr. Ashish Jha, the Dean of the Brown University School of Public Health, appeared on the Pulsar podcast to predict when the pandemic will end. Read on for five essential life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The COVID pandemic has ebbed and flowed throughout the last year and a half, with a number of surges including the winter holiday spike of 2020 and the rise of the Delta variant over the past few months. Thankfully, COVID case numbers have been dropping across the U.S. and vaccination rates have risen, giving many people hope once more that the pandemic is finally coming to an end. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), infections have declined by more than 11 percent in the last week, while vaccinations have risen by more than 30 percent during the same time period. Is the end in sight? Top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, says that sadly, this may not be enough to get rid of the coronavirus altogether.
There has been much accomplished but there's still much to do in terms of getting Americans vaccinated against COVID-19, said Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's leading infectious disease expert, during the latest briefing by the White House COVID Response Team on Tuesday. He talked about herd immunity, what is known about mix-and-match booster shots, and said two words every American should hear. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You May Have Already Had COVID.
You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Nationally, it appears that progress is still being made against the pandemic as the summer surge continues to recede. But as some experts predicted may happen, the Delta variant has shown that it's not yet finished spreading to new areas as some states continue to struggle with COVID surges. The...
A new COVID variant that infected vaccinated residents and staff at a Kentucky nursing home has been detected in 47 U.S. states, according to data. The R.1 variant spread through 45 residents and staff at the nursing home after an unvaccinated staff member triggered the infections in March, the Kentucky Department of Public Health revealed.
COVID-19 has now killed about as many Americans as the 1918-19 Spanish flu pandemic did — approximately 675,000. The U.S. population a century ago was just one-third of what it is today, meaning the flu cut a much bigger, more lethal swath through the country. But the COVID-19 crisis is by any measure a colossal tragedy in its own right, especially given the incredible advances in scientific knowledge since then and the failure to take maximum advantage of the vaccines available this time.
The coronavirus pandemic is nowhere near over, despite us all wanting to get "back to normal": Only around 56% of the population is fully vaccinated. That may change soon as Pfizer has applied for emergency use authorization for its vaccine for 5 to 11 year olds. With the nation's 700,000+ COVID deaths top of mind, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared on Grey TV's Full Court Press with Greta Van Sustern to issue a warning. Read on for five essential slides—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
Sep. 23, 2021 -- A strain of COVID-19 first reported in Japan surfaced at a Kentucky nursing home in the spring. Deadline, citing a CDC report, said 26 residents and 20 workers tested positive for COVID-19 at a skilled care nursing home. The facility has 83 residents and 116 employees.
As the COVID-19 pandemic has progressed, so has our understanding of the virus and how we combat the spread of the disease. Unfortunately, waves of outbreaks brought on by new variants have also forced health officials to act quickly to bring down new cases, hospitalizations, and deaths in their respective areas. But while all states suffered missteps and tragedies throughout the pandemic, one expert points out that officials in two states in particular appear to have handled COVID the worst: Florida and South Dakota.
The United States reached a grim milestone in the coronavirus pandemic Tuesday — 1 in 500 people in the U.S. has died of COVID-19. Johns Hopkins University data show that 663,913 people have died from COVID-19 since the beginning of the pandemic in the United States. In all, the U.S....
Researchers may have discovered the underlying cause of "Covid toes", the chilblain-like inflammation and lesions reported by many patients with Covid-19. The symptom, which has been seen from early in the COVID-19 pandemic, sees patients' toes or fingers turn red or purple, often with painful bumps and occasionally pus. Dermatologists who would usually see four or five patients with these kinds of lesions – usually caused by inflammation in small blood vessels during cold conditions – suddenly saw dozens in just a few weeks.
On the frontlines of the coronavirus, Former FDA commissioner Scott Gottlieb, author of the new book Uncontrolled Spread, appeared on Face the Nation yesterday, to offer a warning: we're still not prepared to fight pandemics. What can you do to stay safe? Read on for five essential points, straight from Goittlieb—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
The coronavirus pandemic changed our lives, and normality is now something new. People’s lives from all over the world are under the signs of fear and uncertainty, and everyone is hoping that the day when we can get back to what once we used to know as normality is getting closer.
Coronavirus cases are declining, finally, but the debate over the vaccine is not abating. During the White House COVID press briefing today, an NPR reporter asked about some airline pilots having reservations about getting the COVID vaccine because there may be "long-term side effects" from the vaccine "that could cause them to then lose their medical certification." In response, Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, gave the truth. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
