Fire at Main Power Station, Blackouts Signal Lebanon’s Vulnerability
AMMAN, JORDAN — A fire Monday at one of Lebanon’s main oil storage facilities is the latest challenge to the country’s electric power supply. Over the weekend, fuel shortages forced the shutdown of Lebanon’s two biggest power plants, plunging large parts of the beleaguered country into total darkness. Observers warn that the dire situation cannot continue as the energy and interior ministers investigate.www.voanews.com
