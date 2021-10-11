CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stars of 4 'Real Housewives' shows take 'Ultimate Girls Trip'

By Fred Topel
UPI News
UPI News
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTIo5_0cNtP4MX00
Kyle Richards goes to Turks and Caicos for "Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 11 (UPI) -- Peacock released the trailer for Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip on Monday. The spinoff of the Bravo franchise premieres Nov. 18.

Stars of The Real Housewives of Atlanta, Beverly Hills, New Jersey and New York combine in a vacation to Turks and Caicos. The trailer promises bikinis, twerking, sexually explicit games, swimming with stingrays and as much drama as the core series.

Richards can be seen in the trailer telling the concierge that Singer is "the Ramonacoaster because she is all over the place."

Ultimate Girls Trip stars Cynthia Bailey and Kenya Moore from Atlanta, Kyle Richards from Beverly Hills, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga from New Jersey and Ramona Singer and Luann de Lesseps from New York. Eight episodes will document the eight-day trip.

According to Peacock, the trip takes the Housewives on private jets and yachts, to the Conch Shack and a dinner party hosted by Richards, with a psychic in attendance. Ultimate Girls Trip will continue the Real Housewives format with confessional interviews.

Three episodes premiere Nov. 18. Five more air weekly on five subsequent Thursdays.

