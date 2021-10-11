KIX's STEVE WHITEMAN Says Unvaccinated People Are 'The Ones Who Are Holding Everything Up'
KIX frontman Steve Whiteman spoke to Adika Live! about the band's return to the live stage during the pandemic. He said (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, we're all vaccinated, and I preach it. 'We're able to be here tonight because there is a vaccination, and I really encourage everybody to take it.' And I've had people walk out and want their money back because I tell people that I think it's really important that we all get vaccinated. And people who are offended by it, they're just some people that won't do it. And they're the ones [who are] holding everything up.www.blabbermouth.net
Comments / 0