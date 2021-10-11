Andrew Norman Wilson
One of experimental cinema’s foremost wordsmiths, Andrew Norman Wilson has brought a unique sense of narrative to the world of video art, new media and installation. For more than a decade, the California-born artist has continually foregrounded storytelling in ways that suggest a future beyond the gallery. With In the Air Tonight, a 2021 Sundance shorts selection that reimagines an apocryphal origin story behind Phil Collins’s 1980s synth-pop hit, and his forthcoming first feature, Impersonator, about a Hollywood street performer who drifts into the fantasy life of their invented persona, Wilson seems set to enter a new stage in his career. “For a long time, I thought narrative cinema felt exhausted,” Wilson says. “Video art—especially 3D CGI—seemed like an open frontier. But I’ve realized a potential in what could be called a bodily narrative cinema that seems fruitful to explore.”filmmakermagazine.com
