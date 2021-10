NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – There’s a big change affecting America and its two closest neighbors. The U.S. will reopen its land borders with Canada and Mexico next month, allowing nonessential travel for the first time in more than a year and a half. As CBS2’s John Dias reports, in just a few weeks you can head on a train out of Penn Station to Canada once again. Both Mexico and Canada have pressed the U.S. for months to ease restrictions, saying it has separated families and stopped leisure trips. Wednesday, national leaders are readying land borders. Come next month, vehicle, rail and ferry travel...

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO