Absentee ballot application process is a little different this year

Unlike last year, voters will have to provide a reason if they want to vote by mail in the Nov. 2 election. Last year under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s emergency executive order because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters were able to request mail-in ballots without providing a reason why they couldn’t go to the polls. This year, voters concerned about contracting COVID-19 if they vote in person may ask for an absentee ballot by checking the box on the application for a permanent or temporary illness.