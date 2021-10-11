CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Absentee ballot application process is a little different this year

By Michael Gormley michael.gormley@newsday.com
Newsday
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUnlike last year, voters will have to provide a reason if they want to vote by mail in the Nov. 2 election. Last year under Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo’s emergency executive order because of the COVID-19 pandemic, voters were able to request mail-in ballots without providing a reason why they couldn’t go to the polls. This year, voters concerned about contracting COVID-19 if they vote in person may ask for an absentee ballot by checking the box on the application for a permanent or temporary illness.

www.newsday.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
City
Albany, NY
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Elections
The Hill

Biden to reimplement Trump's Remain in Mexico in November

The Biden administration told the courts late Thursday that it plans to reimplement the Trump-era "Remain in Mexico" policy in mid-November if it can get buy-in from the neighboring government. The move comes after an initial victory by Texas and Missouri in a suit that argued the Biden administration too...
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew M. Cuomo

Comments / 0

Community Policy